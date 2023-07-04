Ryan Manigo, 33, was charged with attempted murder and additional charges are possible pending autopsy results after authorities in Colleton County, S.C., found six people dead and one person in critical condition in a house fire, the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Michelle Watson, owner of Looney Bin Bar & Grill in New Hampshire, said she doesn't "know when we're going to be able to open again" after a car crashed into the restaurant and injured more than 12 patrons, pinning one man inside the bathroom.

Jeremy Rodgers, 28, of Midland, Mich., was arrested in Orlando, Fla., and made his initial court appearance on several felony and misdemeanor charges, including assaulting a federal officer with a flagpole during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, authorities said.

Peter Kazimir, the head of Slovakia's central bank, said he "will never resign ... because I haven't done anything wrong," despite being accused of paying a $52,000 bribe to the head of the country's tax office in connection with a tax audit of several private companies.

Joseph Black, 39, was charged with murder, manslaughter, gang assault and weapon possession in connection with a fatal shooting of a New York man fighting with an ex-girlfriend after snatching her cellphone and refusing to give it back, police said.

Rudolph Farias IV, 25, who disappeared in March 2015 while walking his dogs in Houston, was recently found unresponsive outside a church with cuts and bruises on his body and blood in his hair, his mother, Janie Santana, told ABC13.

Samuel Harris, 43, a former Miami-Dade police officer, pleaded guilty to stealing about $285,000 in covid-19 relief funds and faces up to 20 years in federal prison, authorities say.

Jon Snook, chief operating officer of Hawaiian Airlines, said the airline in its recent history hadn't experienced anything like the severe turbulence it encountered five hours into a flight to Sydney, which led to at least seven people on board receiving medical attention.

Robenson Vertus, 41, of Connecticut, was arrested on negligent homicide charges after two people died and another was injured when he crashed a tractor-trailer into a two-story house in Unicoi County, Tenn., police said.