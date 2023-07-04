July trial date scheduled for man charged in infant’s death in Texarkana

TEXARKANA -- A man charged with first-degree murder in the death of an infant has a hearing scheduled July 11 in Miller County Circuit Court.

Jeffrey Allen McPherson, 40, was arrested May 31, 2022, on charges of first-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence. A jury trial date is scheduled for July 24, according to court records.

Prosecuting Attorney Connie Mitchell filed a motion in June to receive the infant's medical records and test results from Wadley Regional Medical Center, according to court documents.

In January, Judge Brent Haltom denied McPherson's request for bond reduction. McPherson's bond will remain at $500,000, according to court documents.

McPherson had requested the court set bond at a reasonable amount with restrictions such as a curfew, electronic monitoring or reporting to pretrial services or a probation officer.

The motion stated McPherson is not a flight risk and has "strong ties to the community," including his mother and child, according to court records.

On May 25, 2022, Texarkana police officers were dispatched to Wadley Regional Medical Center after receiving a report of a deceased 2-month-old boy. At the hospital, police spoke to McPherson, who allegedly had been caring for the child.

McPherson was taken to Bi-State Justice Center to be interviewed by detectives. The infant's body was sent to Little Rock for an autopsy.

Police received the autopsy results May 27, 2022, and the death was ruled a homicide. McPherson was arrested May 31, 2022.

In Arkansas, first-degree murder is a Class Y felony punishable by imprisonment between 10 and 40 years. Tampering with physical evidence is a Class D felony punishable by up to six years in prison or a fine not exceeding $10,000 dollars.