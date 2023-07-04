Before party starts

For those that love their country, those who are just ambivalent, or those that simply want to harm or change it, before you start your July Fourth party, I would like for you to know what I do.

Three things: (1) Ask YouTube to bring up "The Star Spangled Banner as you have never heard it," (2) to help you remember how together we once were, have YouTube play Roy Acuff's "Smoke on the Water," and (3) again, let YouTube take me to Arlington, and listen to "Taps" for all those that made our "Independence Day" party possible.

Yes, there have been many injustices and mistakes along the way and corrective adjustments are an ongoing process. We are getting better. So, be careful of the heat, enjoy your party and let freedom ring!

DONAL WRIGHT

Cabot

Negatives of fireworks

Your recent article concerning fireworks on Sunday has caused me to seriously rethink my decision to subscribe to your newspaper. The article presented only the so-called positive aspects of the fireworks experience. No mention was made of their disastrous effects on animals, persons living with PTSD, or the toxic byproducts which remain in the environment.

Many of us dread the Fourth of July and New Year's because our lives are negatively impacted by these explosions which cause many animals to bolt from their yards and never be seen again. There seems to be a parallel here between fireworks enthusiasts and Trump voters in that no matter how much information they are presented with concerning the traumatic negative effects of their choices, they remain unmoved and seemingly unconcerned with the harm done to vulnerable individuals. I continue to pray for a drenching rain!

CATHERINE LAMB

Little Rock

In defense of state

A big shoutout to Grisham Phillips for his letter to the editor, "Blessed to live here," in Saturday's paper. His defense of Arkansas was spot-on.

We are the only state in the union that is self-supporting, meaning that were we to be shut off from all others, we have the resources to sustain ourselves, and our terrain is diverse--northern and northwest Arkansas has beautiful mountains and lakes as well as industry, and southern and southeast Arkansas has flat, arable land as well as industry, with both having needed minerals, etc.

By any measurable standard, even with our mostly inept Legislature and our inept governor, we are still a great place to live and grow. Never sell us short.

PATTIE SHINN

Huntsville