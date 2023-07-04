Sections
Logan Springs Preserve offers chance to commune with nature

Preserve’s trails reveal wonders from ground up by Flip Putthoff | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Birders, including Joe Neal (left) of Fayetteville, visit a pond that is open for fishing by children. The pond is also fine dragonfly habitat. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

Some visit Logan Springs Preserve for the flowers. Others migrate to the 210-acre nature oasis for things with wings.

Of the six visitors exploring the preserve together on an early June morning, half were most interested in wildlife that flies. Joe Neal and Pat Bodishbaugh, both of Fayetteville, focused binoculars toward bird song and feathers. Neal writes books and articles about birds and birding. Bodishbaugh frequently travels far to find one particular bird or another.

David Oakley of Springdale is more grounded. He's a walking dragonfly and damselfly field guide with camera and field glasses focused on dew-kissed grasses searching for the winged insects.

