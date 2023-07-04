LR murder suspect arrested in another state

Darius Alford, 21, was arrested out of state Monday in connection to a May homicide and he will face a capital murder charge upon extradition to Arkansas, according to a tweet from Little Rock police.

Alford was a suspect in the killing of Marvell Harris, 29, after an incident that occurred just before 5 p.m. May 6.

Police responded to the area of Roosevelt Road and Main Street on the evening of May 6 after a caller reported that someone in a white vehicle was shooting at someone in a gray vehicle.

The gray vehicle later showed up at a local hospital with Harris inside and suffering from "apparent gunshot wounds," a news release from Little Rock police said.

Police noted that Harris died of his injuries shortly after medical treatment was rendered.

Upon further investigation, officers discovered that the shooting had taken place near Roosevelt Road and Broadway, the report said.

Mark Edwards, public information officer for the department, said additional information, including which state Alford was arrested in, will be released later in the investigation.