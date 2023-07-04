Mass shooting survivors struggle

CHICAGO -- Since 2016, thousands of Americans have been wounded in mass shootings, and tens of thousands by gun violence, with that number continuing to grow, according to the Gun Violence Archive. Beyond the colossal medical bills and the weight of trauma and grief, mass shooting survivors and family members contend with scores of other changes that upend their lives.

Survivors talked to The Associated Press about the mental and physical wounds that endure after shootings in Uvalde, Texas; Las Vegas; Colorado Springs, Colo.; and the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., during a Fourth of July parade last year.

They describe staggering medical bills that in 11-year-old Mayah Zamora's case top $1 million, abandoning a dream career after 20 years, uprooting families and struggling to hold down a job, walk pets or even leave the house.

UVALDE

Mayah suffered wounds to her chest, back, both hands, face and ear, and needed so many surgeries her parents said they stopped counting. The family relocated to San Antonio, where Mayah spent 66 days in the hospital and still needs care.

"Her hospital bill is insane," said Mayah's mother, Christina Zamora. "It reaches close to $1,000,000, maybe over," not including rehabilitation, follow-up visits and counseling.

A year later, Christina and Mayah's father, Ruben, said they don't know what bills will be covered by insurance and how much they will need to pay. When Mayah was discharged, they realized one parent needed to stay home to care for her.

Christina quit her job. Facing daunting bills with one income instead of two is scary, she said. The relocation also has separated the family: Ruben works seven days on, seven off in Uvalde. The couple's oldest son, Ruben Jr., stayed in Uvalde to attend college and work. Zach, 12, "misses him. He misses our old normal life."

Mayah is terrified to return to Uvalde.

"It's heartbreaking when your little one can't enjoy the things that she did before, and all these other kids are able to do," the elder Ruben said. "It tears you up."

COLORADO SPRINGS

Ashtin Gamblin was working the front door at Club Q in Colorado Springs on Nov. 19 when a person armed with a semiautomatic rifle shot and killed five people and injured 17 more, including Gamblin.

"I was shot nine times. Five to my left arm. Twice to my right arm. Twice to my left breast. Both of my humerus were shattered. So two broken arms," the 30-year-old said. Six months later, "my right arm is still fractured. My left hand, we're still working on function."

Tasks that were once simple, such as walking her dogs, are now challenging and the loss of autonomy has been difficult, Gamblin said.

She has battled with health insurance, the hospital and worker's compensation officials to figure out who would foot the $300,000 medical bill.

Gamblin also no longer felt safe in her apartment, where she could sometimes hear gunshots outside. She bought a house in a quieter neighborhood: "a house I wasn't prepared to buy," she said. "I bought a $380,000 safe space."

She lists other unexpected post-shooting costs: a flooded basement, a service animal, a new car to get to doctor's appointments.

Half a year later she is not mentally recovered enough to return to work.

"I just can't be there ... I don't feel safe going to the grocery store. I don't feel safe being in public," she said. "I have no idea what I'm doing with my life currently."

LAS VEGAS

Tia Christiansen had worked in the music industry for more than 20 years when a gunman unleashed the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history at a Las Vegas music festival she helped organize in October 2017.

The shooter rained gunfire from the windows of a high-rise casino hotel into an outdoor concert crowd, killing 58 people and injuring more than 850.

Christiansen was scheduled to be at the festival that day. But she felt ill and stayed in her room, two doors down from where the gunman fired.

"The room was shaking. It was incredibly loud. There was actually a moment when the gunfire was so loud that I literally instinctively ducked and put my hands over my head because I thought that the walls or the ceiling would come crumbling down," Christiansen said. "I completely reconciled my life and thought, 'Am I ready to die?'"

She was physically unscathed. But her life turned upside-down. After the shooting, she worked a few more festivals, until she "had a complete, total breakdown on site crying."

"What I came to understand about myself in that moment was, I don't know if I can do this any more," she said.

