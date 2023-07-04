One of Kevin Spacey's accusers described the Oscar-winning actor in a London court Monday as a "slippery, snaky" predator whom good-looking young men were warned to avoid. The man, who worked with Spacey when he came to the British capital's Old Vic Theatre in the early 2000s, said the American actor offered to introduce him to Hollywood stars. But the man said the word around the playhouse was that he should be careful around Spacey. "He was almost right from the get-go grooming me," the man said in a video of his police interview played for jurors in Spacey's sexual assault trial. The accuser, who cannot be identified under British law, is one of four men the former "House of Cards" star is accused of assaulting in the United Kingdom. He said Spacey made him uncomfortable querying him about his sexuality, then became "touchy-feely" and graduated to aggressive groping when they were alone together. Spacey, 63, has pleaded innocent to 12 charges for events from 2001-13. The charges include sexual assault, indecent assault and causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. The trial, which is expected to last four weeks, continues today before a jury of nine men and three women in Southwark Crown Court.

Michael Imperioli declared Saturday on Instagram that he has "decided to forbid bigots and homophobes from watching 'The Sopranos,' 'The White Lotus,' 'Goodfellas' or any movie or TV show" he has ever appeared in. Imperioli made his remarks after the Supreme Court sided with a Christian graphic artist from Colorado who didn't want to design wedding websites for same-sex couples. "Thank you Supreme Court for allowing me to discriminate and exclude those who I don't agree with and am opposed to. USA! USA!" the 57-year-old actor wrote sarcastically. In earnest, Imperioli added, "hate and ignorance is not a legitimate point of view ... it's called dehumanization." Imperioli is among multiple celebrities who slammed the majority-conservative Supreme Court last week after the justices voted 6-3 to permit Christians to refuse some services to same-sex couples, ban race-based affirmative action policies and block President Joe Biden's plan to forgive millions of student loans.