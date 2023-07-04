Naturals’ opening game against Travs on Fourth of July sold out

SPRINGDALE -- Northwest Arkansas manager Tommy Shields said his bullpen has been solid lately, but the starting pitching could be better.

"We're behind all the time," Shields said. "Some guys gotta step up and take charge and put up some zeros and that would help. Our bullpen's been fantastic."

The Naturals had lost four in a row and it was a similar story on Sunday as Wichita jumped to a 4-0 lead after just two innings. But the Naturals clawed back and claimed a 7-4 win thanks to Tyler Tolbert's ninth-inning grand slam to snap their losing skid.

Three Naturals reliever combined for 7 1/3 innings of scoreless baseball to help Northwest Arkansas rally for the win to snap a four-game losing streak.

The opening game of the Naturals' six-game home series against the Arkansas Travelers, the Class AA affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, on the Fourth of July is officially sold out, according to Naturals officials. Northwest Arkansas has spent the last 12 games on the road. The Naturals played six at Tulsa and six more at Wichita.

Infielder Jeison Guzman was activated from the injured list late this week, but he wasn't back in the lineup until Sunday. He homered and drove in two runs to help Northwest Arkansas rally for the win.

The Naturals, who rank last in the league in errors, have to be more solid defensively, Shields said.

"We don't have a lineup that's gonna 'bang' so to speak," Shields said. "So we really have to play solid defense and pitch it good."

There's no secret formula to more success for the Naturals though. The group just has to be more solid in specific areas.

"Hopefully our starting pitching and our defense comes around," Shields said. "Our offense kinda is what it is. I don't foresee getting anyone particularly different. We have to make do with what we have. We have enough. We need better situational hitting, hit with runners in scoring position and we need to pitch better."

The Naturals' road woes have been well documented. They dropped 17 over a stretch of 18 games on the road earlier in the season. But Shields said the players are working to improve.

"We haven't played well on the road. We've played a lot of close games on the road that have not gone our way -- one-run games, extra-inning games, walk-off losses," Shields said. "All you can ask is the kids play hard and compete and these kids are doing that."

The trio of Jorge Bonifacio, Peyton Wilson and Tolbert have been solid offensively. Wilson hit a team-best .290 in 24 games in June.

"Boni didn't have his best June but he still had 19 RBIs," Shields said. "He's kinda the solid middle of our lineup. He's a professional and he comes to play every day.

"Wilson and Tolbert have really done some good things at the top in the past month. Tolly is hitting more line drives and hard ground balls and he stole 15 bases in June."

Pitcher Chandler Champlain went 6-3 with a 2.74 ERA at Quad Cities. The 6-5 right-hander has made two starts in Class AA and still doesn't have a win. However, Shields said he's seen improvement.

"I thought his last outing he landed his curve much better," Shields said. "He really likes to compete."