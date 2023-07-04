Agency amends its

Walmart complaint

The Federal Trade Commission filed an amended complaint against Walmart Inc. on Friday, claiming the company knowingly let scammers use its money transfer services to steal from customers.

The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois partially ruled against the commission's original complaint March 27.

The commission claims in the amended complaint that its investigation of Walmart's money transfer practices showed that the Bentonville-based retailer knew about the role these services play in fraud and telemarketing schemes.

The complaint states that these scams included "lottery, prize and sweepstakes scams; advance-fee loan scams; and government impostor and utility scams; and person-in-need, grandparent and emergency scams, among others."

Despite being aware of "a substantial amount of fraud-induced money transfers involving Walmart" over many years, the commission said in its complaint that Walmart "has failed to effectively detect and prevent consumer fraud" involving these transfers.

Walmart did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The case is Federal Trade Commission v. Walmart Inc.

-- Serenah McKay

Nexstar blackout

hits DirecTV clients

Millions of DirecTV customers lost access to Nexstar Media Group channels after the two companies failed to agree to a new distribution contract by a Sunday night deadline.

The nationwide blackout of 159 Nexstar-owned stations -- including ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and CW network affiliates -- began Sunday at 4 p.m. Pacific, the two companies said. The cable news network NewsNation was also part of the outage as well as about 30 stations that Nexstar manages, but are owned by Mission Broadcasting and White Knight Broadcasting.

The impasse occurred after weeks of negotiations. DirecTV proposed a contract extension, but Nexstar declined. The station-owner then offered to extend the contract to Oct. 31, according to a Nexstar spokesman, but DirecTV didn't want to subject its customers to a possible blackout when the NFL and college football seasons were in full swing, according to a DirecTV spokesman.

Los Angeles Times (TNS)

State index ends

session 5.77 higher

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 839.12, up 5.77.

"An abbreviated holiday session on Monday as stocks finished slightly higher with markets closed on the Fourth of July as investors look forward to second-quarter earnings season beginning later this month," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.