OPINION | Flip Putthoff: Nothing better with a fancy dog than simple bean salad

Happy birthday, United States of America, and a happy height of summer holiday to all.

Three great things about the Fourth of July are we get to shoot fireworks, fire up the grill and we don't have to buy any presents. Food is a big part of this all-American holiday. Most of it is enjoyed outdoors at family cookouts, neighborhood fish fries and any gathering of friends.

So here it is, the big day, July 4, and the menu is mostly planned. There are the usual hamburgers and hot dogs sizzling over the coals. Maybe a rack or two of ribs are cooking slowly in the smoker. No telling how many zillion gallons of baked beans grace outdoor tables on this summer holiday. Potato salad and cole slaw are always welcome sides, but we'll wager that someone has already signed up to bring those to the party. Time to think outside the side-dish box.

Here at the shack-ri-la, we're fond of whipping up a cool, delicious black bean and corn salad that takes about five minutes to fix. There are only three main ingredients, with some crisp chopped veggies rounding out the recipe. Here's all you do.

Pour one can of black beans and one can of whole kernel corn into a large bowl. Chop your favorite veggies such as onion, celery, cucumber, bell pepper, whatever strikes your fancy. Add the chopped vegetables to the bowl and add a few tablespoons of Italian dressing. Stir everything together, and it's ready to serve, but refrigerating it for a bit to cool everything makes it even tastier.

This simple salad is made for tweaking with tons of room for variation. Instead of black beans, try black-eyed peas, regular peas or green beans. Heck, use all of those, plus the black beans, to create a four-bean salad.

Instead of Italian dressing, go with ranch or any other flavor that sounds good. Or make your own dressing with another recipe that's also a favorite here at the shack.

Mix together one tablespoon olive oil, two tablespoons canola oil, one tablespoon sugar and three tablespoons of apple cider vinegar. This goes great with your bean and corn salad.

One thing we like about using black beans and whole-kernel corn is it's really a nice color combination that makes for an attractive plate next to a grilled burger or hot dog.

Speaking of Fourth of July frankfurters, it's easy to elevate your run of the mill hot dog to fine dining status. Instead of plopping that grilled 'dog on a bun with some mustard, take an extra minute to create a Chicago-style hot dog. You may never go back to the simple bun and mustard version.

To fix one, take a grilled hot dog and a slightly toasted bun that's still warm. On the bun, add yellow mustard, some sweet pickle relish, chopped onion and a dill pickle spear. Place the grilled hot dog on the bun and slip a couple of tomato wedges between the bun and the 'dog. Sprinkle the whole thing with celery seed or celery salt and dig in. Windy City natives will tell you don't even think of squirting on ketchup.

No need to take in a Cubs game to enjoy a Chicago-style hot dog right here in Arkansas.

Flip Putthoff can be reached at fputthoff@nwaonline.com.

Black bean and corn salad is a tasty summertime side dish that's perfect for a fish fry or picnic. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)



Black bean and corn salad is a tasty summertime side dish that's perfect for a fish fry or picnic. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

