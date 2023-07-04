100 YEARS AGO July 4, 1923

m The Gazette will give the boxing fans of Little Rock complete detailed service on the Dempsey-Gibsons world’s championship fight this afternoon at Shelby, Mont. The Gazette, through the reliable Associated Press, will have direct wire connection with the ringside and a blow-by-blow story of the fight will be called by megaphone. As usual the crowd will assemble on West Third street in front of the Gazette office.

50 YEARS AGO July 4, 1973

m Members of the 313th Tactical Airlift Wing at Forbes Air Base, Kan., will begin arriving at Little Rock Air Base August 6, with about a third of the 528 military personnel coming on each of three dates. The second group will arrive August 13 and the last group will come August 20. The 16 C-130 planes will begin shuttling equipment from Forbes to the Little Rock base August 2. That transfer is expected to be completed August 6 when all of the planes return to Little Rock for good. Col. Frank W. Janssen, commander of the 314th Tactical Airlift Wing, told the Little Rock Kiwanis Club Tuesday that he estimated that 1,200 to 1,300 persons, including military personnel and their dependents, would be coming from Forbes. The biggest problem they will face, he said, is housing.

25 YEARS AGO July 4, 1998

m Arkansas Tech University students from Russell-ville will join two firefighting crews leaving today to battle wildfires ravaging Florida. The crews, each with 18 firefighters and two U.S. Forest Service firefighters, are expected to leave Little Rock National Airport, Adams Field, shortly after noon. They will join two other crews that left Arkansas and Oklahoma on Friday. The fires, burning since Memorial Day, have charred 321,000 acres and wrecked many Fourth of July plans. The Pepsi 400 stock-car race at Daytona International Speedway was postponed, and nearly 100 miles of Interstate 95, the major highway along the east coast of Florida, have been closed on one of the busiest travel weekends of the year.

10 YEARS AGO July 4, 2013

m The White River watershed is no longer a National Blueway. U.S. Secretary of the Interior Sally Jewell withdrew the Blueway designation Wednesday after a groundswell of opposition from people in Arkansas and Missouri concerned primarily about property rights within the watershed. In a statement, Jewell cited two letters received within the past week in which “state and local stakeholders” requested that the Blueway designation be rescinded.



