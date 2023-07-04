Our values crisis

A crisis in values and morality occurs when the practices of a society depart from long-cherished values. When there is a general acceptance of lies, rudeness, corrupt practices and unethical activities, any society steadily unwinds.

A Gallup Poll released in June found 83 percent believe our moral values are getting worse, as a record-high 54 percent of Americans rated moral values in the U.S. as "poor" while 33 percent felt they are "fair." Just 1 percent said they believe they're "excellent" while 10 percent called them "good."

"The increased negative rating of moral values is mostly owed to worsening views among independents," Gallup reported. "The 51 percent of independents who rate values poorly is up seven points from last year and is the highest recorded for that group. At the same time, Republicans' and Democrats' poor moral values ratings have each inched up two points, to 74 percent and 38 percent, respectively. The Republican reading is a new high for the group."

Gallup occasionally asks questions to determine the most important concern with the decline in moral values. The leading concerns among those polled in 2012 and 2022 was "a lack of consideration for others" and "loss of faith/religion."

Ever-increasing negative views of our nation's moral values have become the norm throughout Gallup's 22 years of polling on this matter, and the current rating is the worst on record.

Are such historically low results any surprise when bands of young Americans openly plunder merchants, assault innocents on city streets and torch downtown areas without fear of consequences, or when increasing numbers of airline passengers are yanked from planes for abusive unruly behavior and when social media enables people to anonymously assault others to the point of suicide also without consequences?

Manners and respect for elders and law enforcement have largely vanished, as have honesty and civility. The term racist has become so grossly misapplied and overused for political reasons to have lost all credibility.

Once-cherished American values such as loyalty, patriotism, honesty, mutual respect, personal accountability, religion, empathy and good will have steadily faded toward oblivion.

Biological males are allowed to call themselves females in athletics (unbelievable, eh?) thereby entering the privacy of female locker rooms and are allowed to unfairly compete against women, thereby robbing females of Title IX protections and legitimate honors.

Even our long-established system of objective justice under the rule of law has lost the confidence of many millions of Americans who now see our revered and blindfolded Lady Justice today as morally corrupted and politically motivated in her decisions and actions.

Legal and ethical questions abound over our current and former presidents having classified materials in their homes, as well as millions of alleged foreign contributions given to the president's family.

The enormous role that coveting money plays over emphasizing the larger public interest is apparent among many we elect to govern with integrity.

Too many among us couldn't care less about others and their welfare when continually obsessed with self-interests and narcissistic needs.

Many politicians are guilty offenders, from California Democrat Rep.and former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi with her hairdresser scandal during the early covid outbreak and related government-ordered restrictions, to California Gov. Gavin Newsom photographed in the same period dining at an upscale restaurant. Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz also took off for a Mexico getaway with his family as his state was dealing with the crippling effects of a destructive winter storm.

So many self-interested politicians do not seem to appreciate right from wrong.

I doubt the nation's founders intended for our elected "public servants" to take an oath preserving and protecting the ideals of the Constitution only to regularly act on what selfishly serves them best.

Short of marriage I've yet to hear even one among the D.C. legislators explain how many became so wealthy on their public compensation. One popular explanation is many acquire riches by peddling the influence and power with which we entrusted them to use honorably on our behalf.

All of these and more can be summarized as a collective loss of integrity, honesty and respect for their office and those who elevate them into office

It's been enough of late to make me rue this rapid downslide from the world's most envied beacon of freedom built on solid moral values to one slipping ever further from that place beneath the continuous acceptance of indifference and corruption.

In summary: "Being stupid is knowing truth, seeing truth, feeling truth and hearing truth, yet still choosing to believe lies."

Mike Masterson is a longtime Arkansas journalist, was editor of three Arkansas dailies and headed the master's journalism program at Ohio State University. Email him at mmasterson@arkansasonline.com.