Outdoor briefs: Visit a prairie, test your archery skills

Explore Chesney Prairie

Northwest Arkansas Audubon Society will host a field trip at 8 a.m. Saturday at Chesney Prairie Natural Area near Siloam Springs. The trip will be a 1-mile walk of about two hours along mowed trails, but patrons may come and go as they please. Anyone interested in birds is welcome. Audubon membership isn't required.

Birds that may be seen include dickcissels, scissor-tail fly catchers, kestrels and painted buntings. Flora to be seen will include blazing star, rattlesnake master and other native wildflowers. Email trips@nwarkaudubon.org for more information.

Run trails at Coler

Paradise Found 5-kilometer trail run will start at 7 a.m. Saturday at Coler Mountain Bike Preserve in Bentonville. The course is along mountain bike trails on the property. The trails will be off limits to bikes during the race until 7:45 a.m.

Go to peelcompton .org to register or volunteer for the race.

Walk visits Fayetteville

Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, invite all walkers to join a walk on Saturday in Fayetteville. Registration is from 8:30 to 9 a.m. at Walgreens, 524 S. School Ave. in Fayetteville. The walk will start and end at Walgreens, where walkers may choose a 5- or 10-kilometer walk.

The walk winds its way along the Razorback Greenway, through the University of Arkansas and downtown. Membership in the Ozark Hill Hikers is $12 a year prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year. For more information, email bvvohh@gmail.com or call (479) 381-9366.

Chinquapin waterers needed

There is an urgent need for volunteers to water Ozark chinquapin trees being raised in a grove at Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area. Trees require frequent watering during summer to survive. Watering takes an hour to 1.5 hours once or twice a week.

Contact volunteer coordinator Avery Blair, avery.blair@arkansas.gov, for information or to volunteer. Visit https://ozarkchinquapinmembership.org/ to learn more about endangered Ozark chinquapin trees.

Hike with a guide

Ozark Natural Science Center north of Huntsville is offering guided nature hikes from 9 to 11 a.m. the second Saturday of each month around the center grounds and surrounding Madison County Wildlife Management Area. Cost is by donation.

The hike on Saturday is a geology hike along a creek where fossils may be seen. Visit onsc.us/events to register or call the center at (479) 202-8340.

Bring your own mat

Osage Park in Bentonville hosts free outdoor yoga sessions at 8 a.m. each Saturday during July. Bring a yoga mat and meet at the cherry trees near the parking lot and pavilion. The session are free, but registration at peelcompton.org is encouraged.

Forum's focus is water

The forum "Smart Growth for Source Water Protection" will be hosted by the Beaver Watershed Alliance from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 13 at the Fayetteville Public Library. Lunch will be provided. Highlights include how to take action on planning and zoning issues that may affect water quality. There is an optional walking tour of the Ramble adjacent to the library after the forum.

Register by email, info@beaverwatershedalliance.org or call (479) 750-8007.

Stairway gets upgrade

A meditation platform and bench seating have been added to the "The Rise" outdoor stairway at Coler Mountain Bike Preserve in Bentonville.

The stairway is a challenging feature for runners and walkers. It is made up of 185 steps and is equivalent to 11 flights of stairs. It leads to the Hub, the highest point of the preserve.

Motivational phrases have been crafted into the final 11 steps of the stairway.

Coler Mountain Bike preserve has a hard-surface trail and multiple natural surface trails for biking and hiking. It is a community space provided by the Peel Compton Foundation.

Shoot for bull's eye

The Quiver Archery Range will host a youth archery competition on Aug. 5 and adult competition on Aug. 6 at the range located at Osage Park in Bentonville. Entry fee is $40. Visit peelcompton.org to register.

Center welcomes families

Family Day at the Ozark Natural Science Center north of Huntsville will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 12. All activities are free and include games, hikes, snacks and more. Visit onsc.us/events for more information or call (479) 202-8340.

Fish for a grand slam

Arkansas Game and Fish Commission encourages anglers to go for a grand slam and win a sticker recognizing their accomplishment. Catch one trout, catfish, bass, crappie or bream before Dec. 31 to complete a grand slam. Shoot a photo of each to include with the grand slam application.

Bass can be any species of bass, such as black bass, striped bass, white bass, hybrid striper or yellow bass. Bream can be any sunfish including bluegill or "punkinseeds." Once the grand slam is complete, visit agfc.com/granslam to get a sticker.