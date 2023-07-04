Pair of UA football targets to announce college decisions July 4th

The Fourth of July could provide some fireworks for University of Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman and staff with two targets expected to announce college decisions today.

Receiver Ashton Bethel-Roman and defensive back Chris Johnson II will decide their college destinations at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., respectively.

Bethel-Roman, 6-1, 170, of Missouri City (Texas) Ridge Point, announced a top 10 of Arkansas, Texas Tech, Oregon, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Purdue, TCU, Baylor, Houston and Kansas State on June 13.

He made official visits to Arkansas, Texas Tech and Oregon with his trip to Fayetteville being the last one on June 23-25.

Athleticism isn't an issue for Bethel-Roman, whose father Mark Roman was an All-SEC defensive back for LSU and played 10 seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers.

He's a consensus 4-star prospect with On3.com rating him the No. 12 receiver and No. 83 overall recruit in the nation for the 2024 class.

Bethel-Roman has a best of 21.51 seconds in the 200 meters and 22-10 in the long jump. He also ran legs on the 4x100 and 4x200 meter relays.

He recorded 37 catches for 892 yards and 8 touchdowns as a junior.

Should he chose the Hogs, Bethel-Roman would be third receiver commitment for the Razorbacks and would be the highest rated pledge at 93.17. He would be the second-highest rated overall recruit behind defensive lineman Charleston Collins at 93.48.

Johnson, 6-1, 175 pounds, of Aledo, Texas, could become the second athlete from his school to pledge to the Hogs. His teammate and defensive back Jaden Allen committed to the Razorbacks in April and has been in Johnson's ear ever since.

He has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Oregon, Arizona State, Boston College, Louisville, Tulane, Duke, Utah State and others. He made an unofficial visit to Fayetteville in March.

He made official visits to Arizona State on June 9-11 and Oregon on June 21-23. He also made unofficial visits to the Sun Devils and Ducks.

On3.com rates him a 4-star recruit, the No. 31 cornerback and No. 285 overall prospect in the nation in the 2024 class. He's the No. 54 prospect in Texas.

Johnson would be the highest rated defensive back in Arkansas' class should he commit to the Hogs with a rating of 89.24. His rating would be sixth best among other Razorback commitments.

His father also played Power 5 football and in the NFL. He was a defensive back at Louisville and played 10 seasons for the Green Bay Packers, St. Louis Rams, Oakland Raiders and Baltimore Ravens.

Johnson recorded 33 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions, 7 pass breakups and 2 recovered fumbles as a junior for the Class 5A Division I state champion Bearcats.

The Hogs have three defensive back pledges with two athletes -- Juju Pope and Noreel White -- able to play defensive back or offense.

Arkansas' recruiting class of 13 commitments is currently ranked No. 20 nationally by On3.com.

Email Richard Davenport at rdavenport@arkansasonline.com