Recent discoloration of drinking water in metro Little Rock has been resolved, according to regional water utility

A recent outbreak of discolored drinking water in the Little Rock metro area has been "resolved," according to a Central Arkansas Water spokesman.

The regional water utility attributed the widespread discoloration to elevated levels of manganese in water drawn from Lake Maumelle, the reservoir located northwest of Little Rock.

According to a news release issued last Wednesday, utility officials became aware of the slight yellowish discoloration affecting the water on June 22 following calls from customers.

Because the calls were received from one part of the utility's service area, officials at the time believed the discoloration had been caused by a summertime "scouring event" in which an increased flow of water removes naturally occurring minerals lining the interior of the pipes, the news release said.

More calls from customers in other areas prompted further review. Data showed an increase in the amount of manganese in the water coming from Lake Maumelle to the Jack H. Wilson Water Treatment Plant, according to the utility.

"Increases like this are common for the lake, as wind events can create mixing within the lake, which can lift manganese from the bottom and move it closer to the surface, where it then makes its way to the treatment plant," the news release said.

Personnel were working to draw water from Lake Maumelle at depths with reduced manganese as others monitored the levels at the treatment plant and flushed water through the distribution system "to accelerate the clearing process," the news release said. "Manganese levels have already decreased in the treated water coming into the distribution system since [Wednesday] morning."

Although residents were advised to hold off on washing clothes to avoid any staining, the water remained "safe to drink, even with discoloration," the news release said. "Manganese levels measured in the water at the treatment plant are still well below any risk level for excessive exposure."

"The issue is resolved," utility spokesman Doug Shackelford wrote in an email Monday. "Our adjustments yielded continuous improvement of the quality of water coming from the lake, and we have maintained consistent levels of manganese of 0.01 mg/l or less leaving the ... Wilson plant since midday Thursday."

Calls from customers had ceased other than a few received Thursday afternoon from residents in Sherwood as the last of the discolored water moved through the system, Shackelford added.