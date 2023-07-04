Saline County attorney to resign, take Apptegy job

Saline County Attorney Will Gruber will resign from his role before the end of the month to take a job with a Little Rock-based tech firm.

Gruber, 40, will serve as associate counsel for Apptegy, a software company that provides mobile apps and websites for school districts, he said in an interview Monday.

He became a civil attorney in November 2020 under then-County Judge Jeff Arey and played a key role in numerous community and economic development projects in Saline County during his tenure, according to a news release the county issued Monday.

His resignation comes as the county has drawn increased attention over the past few months regarding efforts by its Quorum Court to place the Saline County Library System under greater scrutiny and oversight.

His last day as county attorney is July 21, according to the release. The county's search for Gruber's replacement will begin immediately.

Among Gruber's accomplishments during his time with the county, the attorney said he was most proud of work that he did on projects that used American Rescue Plan funds, including efforts that led to the county's approval of a $10 million water project in 2022, which is expected to lower water rates for the next three decades. Officials at the time touted the project as "integral for the long-term success of Saline County."

He described the work as a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," in which the county established a "good playbook" that other jurisdictions used for their own projects.

The attorney said he also was proud of his help in getting a contract signed with a company to implement a 300-kilowatt solar facility for the Saline County Career and Technical Education Center. Though smaller than a similar array located at the county jail, Gruber said his interest in the project was one of the reasons he agreed to become county attorney. The array provides opportunities for those interested in renewable energy careers to learn relevant skills and to attract businesses to the county, he said.

Gruber also oversaw and managed several of Saline County's major tourism and economic development projects, including the Southwest Trail, the Old River Bridge and the Saline Crossing Trailhead.

The Southwest Trail is an ongoing project to develop a 60-mile bike and walking path that will run from Little Rock Central High National Historic Site, through Saline County and to Hot Springs National Park.

Gruber aided with offers to purchase property to construct the trail. Comparing the effort to the extensive trail systems in Northwest Arkansas, he said the trail, once completed, will be a "strong selling point for a community."

The Old River Bridge, about a mile east of Interstate 30's Saline River Crossing, is a 120-plus-year-old span that was abandoned in the 1970s when a truck damaged its wooden-planked bottom. The county is in its final phase of an effort to restore the bridge, which Gruber called in his resignation letter "the crown jewel of Saline County."

"It was really tough," Gruber said of making the choice to leave his current position. "It was a really hard decision, because there are some projects that are going to be really hard to say goodbye to."

Before taking on the role of Saline County's attorney, Gruber worked as vice president of government relations and strategic partnerships for inVeritas, a Little Rock-based firm. Prior to that, he was senior staff attorney for the Pulaski County civil attorney's office and deputy prosecutor for the 6th Judicial District prosecuting attorney's office. He also served seven years in the Arkansas Air National Guard, reaching the rank of staff sergeant.

Gruber earned his Juris Doctorate from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock William H. Bowen School of Law and earned a bachelor's in journalism from the University of Arkansas System.

The attorney had been an "invaluable asset" to the county, according to Saline County Judge Matt Brumley. He praised the outgoing attorney for his "hard work, dedication and integrity."

"As a new county judge I was aware of the importance of having an excellent county attorney," Brumley said in the release. "Will Gruber far exceeded my expectations."

Trevor Villines, spokesman for the county, said Gruber was one of the first people he met when he assumed the communications role in March and that he found him to be knowledgeable and described him as "a true asset."

Of the accomplishments mentioned in the news release, Villines said the list was "only a quarter" of what the county attorney has done during his time in the role.

"I always thought it was very admirable that even though he did not live in Saline County, he had a great passion and desire for this place," he said.

Gruber likewise expressed his appreciation for the people he worked alongside, including Arey and Brumley.

"I've been very fortunate to have bosses that I feel like have enabled me to flourish," he said.

According to Gruber, the opportunities he had during his time as county attorney are what allowed him to be hired at Apptegy.

"I don't think they would have considered me for the role but for working for Saline County," he said.

The county has posted the application and job description for the soon-to-be-vacant position on their website. The county civil attorney is responsible for "all general legal matters associated with county government," according to the job description. In addition to supporting elected county officials in legal matters, the attorney will aid in the development and implementation of ideas to help the county government operate efficiently.

A full job description can be found at salinecounty.org/jobs.