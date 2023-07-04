Sanders appoints former U.S. attorney Hiland to fill Arkansas Supreme Court vacancy

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders appointed former U.S. Attorney Cody Hiland of Little Rock to the Arkansas Supreme Court to fill the vacancy created by the death of Justice Robin Wynne until 2025, the governor announced Monday.

Hiland, 51, resigned as chairman of the Republican Party of Arkansas on Monday before the governor appointed him to the state Supreme Court, according to the governor's office.

The Republican governor said this will be the first time the Arkansas Supreme Court will have a conservative majority and, "I know it will have the same effect on our state as it has had on our country."

"Cody's highest loyalty will be to the constitution and the rule of law," Sanders said. "That's all we can ask from our justices and that is all I have asked of him."

Hiland thanked Sanders for the faith that she has placed in him to serve as an associate justice on the Arkansas Supreme Court.

"I have been given a tremendous privilege to serve the people of this state, and I am both humbled by that opportunity and sobered by the responsibility in front of me," he said.

Hiland added that he has a good relationship "with just about everybody on the [state Supreme Court and] I look forward to working with them."

Sanders' appointment came three days after Pulaski County Circuit Judge Hebert Wright ruled that the governor's signature education law -- the LEARNS Act -- won't take effect until Aug. 1, delaying implementation of most of the law which had been in place since early March. The lawsuit, filed May 8, aims to delay when the LEARNS Act can take effect. Attorney General Tim Griffin on Monday filed a notice of an appeal of Wright's ruling.

At a news conference in the Old Supreme Courtroom with several dozen people on hand, Sanders said that, "Today, like so many times before, Cody is stepping up again and making another sacrifice to serve the people of Arkansas."

"It will be impossible to fill Justice Wynne's shoes on the Supreme Court, but Cody's decades of experience, even temperament and love for our state and the rule of law bring him closer than anyone else could," Sanders said with Hiland and his wife, Jana Hiland, and Sanders' husband, first gentleman Bryan Sanders, at her side.

"He will be there to call balls and strikes, interpreting state law as it was written, and leaving the legislating to the Legislature," she said.

Hiland comes from the same mold as some of the finest jurors in the nation and the same legal minds who are bringing back strict originalism to the courts, Sanders said. She said Hiland brings a lifetime of legal experience to the state's high court, from his early days as a staff attorney in state government and as an aide to then-Republican Gov. Mike Huckabee, and he has made service to the state a centerpiece of his career.

"Cody's commitment to law and order is unparalleled," she said.

He served as U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas from 2017 to 2020 after being appointed to the position by then-President Donald J. Trump. He was previously the prosecuting attorney for the 20th Judicial District, covering Faulkner, Van Buren and Searcy counties.

APPOINTMENT REACTIONS

Following the announcement, Huckabee, who is Sanders' father, said Hiland is an "exceptional choice" for the state Supreme Court.

"I've always felt that he had just an extraordinary legal mind but also impeccable integrity," said Huckabee. "I'm real proud of the choice. [Sanders] had a lot of good choices to pick from, but this is a stellar individual. He will do well."

Hiland worked on Sanders' campaign last fall after departing as chief counsel at the state Department of Public Safety, where he had worked from June of 2021 until September of 2022.

In December in 2022, Hiland was elected chairman of the Republican Party of Arkansas to succeed Jonelle Fulmer, who had served in the post since December 2020, after Sanders signaled her support for Hiland to be the party chairman.

Republican Party of Arkansas Chairman John Parke said Monday that he and Republican Party of Arkansas Secretary Julie Harris received Hiland's letter of resignation as party chairman Monday morning.

"Under our Party Rules, I will take on the roles of Chairman and First Vice Chairman," Parke said in a written statement to Republicans. "We have a lot of work underway, with both the annual Reagan-Rockefeller Dinner and Summer State Committee Meeting next month."

On Monday afternoon, Sanders announced her support of state Department of Transformation and Shared Services Secretary Joseph Wood as the next chairman of the Republican Party of Arkansas. Wood is a former Washington County judge. The GOP State Committee will elect the new chairman.

Parke said Hiland's "conservative voice will be a welcomed addition to our state's highest court and I applaud the bold decision made by Governor Sanders."

Democratic Party of Arkansas Chairman Grant Tennille sharply criticized Sanders' appointment of Hiland.

"Arkansans should be extremely worried about Governor Sanders abusing her power to appoint judges. Americans are concerned that our courts are becoming too partisan, and the Governor justifies those fears when she appoints a former campaign employee, the current Republican Party chair, to Arkansas's highest court," Tennille said in a written statement.

"Hiland hasn't served a single term as an appellate judge, a gap in his resume that any other governor would consider disqualifying. But this is just another day under Republican supermajority rule in Arkansas," said Tennille, who worked stints as an aide to Democratic Gov. Mike Beebe and Huckabee. "In our state, judges are nonpartisan, but Governor Sanders learned how to govern in Washington, not Arkansas. Our people deserve better. This ridiculous appointment and her repeated attacks on judges in Arkansas confirm Governor Sanders considers only a compliant judiciary as legitimate."

When asked how the conservative majority announced by Sanders will impact the high court, Chief Justice John Dan Kemp said Monday "all of us decide the cases according to the facts of the law."

Hiland on Monday recalled that 14 years ago he had been approached about taking a job with a corporation in Northwest Arkansas to be its general counsel or running for prosecuting attorney.

"One path was safer, one path was easier, and one path was more profitable, but I think those of you in this room understand that God does not always call us to do the easy thing," he said. "I am a capitalist, but he does not always call us to do the most profitable thing, and I can assure you that he does not call us to do the safe thing all the time. Sometimes, he gives us the mountain to climb or a community to serve, and he gave us a community to serve 14 years ago and he has done that again today, and I am thankful for the opportunity."

Sanders said, "Together, we crafted the Safer Stronger Arkansas legislative package [that] I had the privilege of signing as governor to clean up the crime on our streets."

State Sen. Ben Gilmore, who sponsored legislation included in the governor's public safety package, described Hiland as a "man of integrity".

"He's committed to the rule of law and he's devoted to his family and his faith," said Gilmore, a Republican from Crossett, following the news conference. "I think there could be no better appointment."

TRIBUTES TO JUSTICE WYNNE

Referring to Wynne, Sanders said "our state lost a legal titan."

"Justice Wynne's service to Arkansas was immeasurable from his days as a hard-charging Dallas County prosecutor to his decade at the highest reaches of our legal system," she said. "Justice Wynne could have been anything, a pastor, a politician, a businessman, and yet he chose instead to devote his life to Arkansas and the law. For that, I and our entire state are eternally grateful. Bryan and I continue to lift up the entire Wynne family in our prayers."

Wynne died June 21 at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences surrounded by family, according to the Roller-Chenal Funeral Home. He was 70. He was first elected to the state Supreme Court in 2014 and won an eight-year term on the state's high court in November, beating District Judge Chris Carnahan of Conway.

A memorial service for Wynne was held Friday at Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church in Little Rock.

Hiland said Monday that "Justice Wynne's passing was a loss for his family, the courts, and a loss for the state that elected him to positions of public trust on multiple occasions. So it is in many respects a solemn day, and while we acknowledge the loss, we at the same time acknowledge that we have to engage in the sobering and serious responsibility of fulfilling the legal obligations necessary to move forward with the court's business."

Under Amendment 29 to the Arkansas Constitution, the governor is responsible for appointing a replacement when a vacancy occurs on the court.

Justice Rhonda Wood swore in Hiland in a private ceremony following the governor's announcement, according to the governor's office.

Hiland will serve on the state's high court until an elected justice takes office to fill the remainder of Wynne's term.

"My prayer is that at the end of this term that people will say that I brought honor to the title of associate supreme court justice," he said.

2024 ELECTION

Voters in 2024 will have to select three Supreme Court justices. In addition to electing a justice to replace Hiland in the 2024 election, voters also will have to select a new chief justice and decide whether to reelect Justice Shawn Womack.

Kemp has announced plans to retire at the end of his term, noting that since he has passed age 70 he would have to relinquish his retirement benefits under state law if he were reelected.

Justices Karen Baker and Rhonda Wood have announced runs for chief justice. Following Sanders' appointment Monday, Justice Barbara Webb said she had not made a decision about whether she will run for chief justice.

On Monday, Womack said he intends to run for a second term in the 2024 election but has not officially kicked off his campaign.

Sebastian County Circuit Judge Gunner DeLay, who ran against Baker last year, said Monday he hadn't given much thought to whether he would run for a position on the high court in 2024. He noted, however, the opportunity was there and he would consider it.

Carnahan, of Conway, said Monday he was not ready to announce whether he would throw his hat in the ring next year.

David Sterling, a longtime attorney in Little Rock who ran against Wynne last year, said in a statement Monday he does not have plans to run for any office at this time.

The seven justices on the Arkansas Supreme Court are elected in statewide nonpartisan elections and serve on the bench for eight-year terms. Kemp's annual salary as chief justice is $219,902.64. Associate justices receive annual salaries of $203,625.12, according to the Arkansas transparency website.