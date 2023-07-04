Seeker of vet degree backed

Codie Jo Tupa of Sparkman, a recent graduate of the University of Arkansas at Monticello, has earned a significant scholarship to pursue her veterinary medicine degree at the University of Missouri.

"The scholarship, provided through the Arkansas Health Education Grant, covers out-of-state tuition costs and signifies Tupa's outstanding accomplishments and dedication to her field," according to a news release.

Tupa is getting an early start on her veterinary degree. Tupa graduated from the UAM College of Forestry, Agriculture and Natural Resources in just three years, because she took college-level classes while in high school. In addition to being a pre-vet major, Tupa was also an active member of the UAM Rodeo Team.

Dr. Rocky Lindsey, a veterinarian and associate professor of animal science and pre-veterinary medicine at UAM, is proud of Tupa's accomplishment.

"The award speaks highly of her and our program," said Lindsey. "Codie Jo was awarded the scholarship to Missouri, meaning she was selected over every other Arkansas resident that is attending there."

The Arkansas Health Education Grant is an initiative that supports students seeking professional training in various medical fields, including veterinary medicine. This grant program allows Arkansas residents to attend out-of-state institutions and helps alleviate the financial burden of pursuing their dreams.

"Our pre-vet program now has a placement rate above 70%, meaning that more than 70% of our students are admitted into veterinary schools," said Michael Blazier, UAM Dean of the College of Forestry, Agriculture and Natural Resources. "That's a testament to the teaching and mentoring of our agriculture faculty, having experienced veterinarians among our faculty and our campus having a working farm for students to learn animal care."

"Codie Jo is a great example of the talented students we're blessed with having in our pre-vet program," he said.