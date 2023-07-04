Silly provocation in chalk

It was bait, nothing but a typical right-wing ploy that liberals always fall for. They believe they must stand against the right wing on every affront.

But they don't have to do that. The right wing isn't going to change. It's only going to be weakened by a loss of fuel. Ignoring its sillier provocations is the wisest deprivation of that fuel.

So, I'm not taking the bait. I'm merely writing about it to make the point that those of us who believe in keeping government and religion separate ought not to have taken it.

You should pick your fights. Kiddie chalk art on a driveway is not one to pick. Chalk fades to wind and rain.

Gov. Sarah Sanders, whose politics are among the most superficially cynical and manipulative I've seen, put on Twitter the other day a post boasting about an attached photograph. It showed that her children had performed chalk art on a Governor's Mansion driveway and produced a colorful work framing a cross, a rather clear Christian symbol.

It was clear to me that she was not professing religion for religion's sake as much as daring liberals to come out against Jesus and her kids.

It was clear to me she wasn't using her kids and our public building to try to convert non-Christians. Instead she was using it and them to set herself up to demagogue to the national right-wing political grandstand.

She was counting on getting a rise out of us. I'd wager she had the response to the bait pre-emptively composed and ready to go.

On cue, critical Twitter responses varied from scoffs that her children hadn't produced the work all by themselves or entirely of their own volition to expressions of outrage that she'd taken our public structure, the Governor's Mansion, and implanted a blatant Christian symbol on it to promote her religion in a way that excluded other religions.

Then Americans United for Separation of Church and State sent her what she'd gone fishing for--a public letter complaining about her unconstitutional violation of the clause prohibiting government's establishment of religion. It respectfully asked her to remove the sidewalk ornamentation.

Ido not believe you can make a solid case that she is establishing religion by using her kids to draw a cynical provocation with chalk on the Mansion's driveway. You can make a case well enough, but not one that is lay-down or necessary or advisable.

If you just let it go, she and the kids will get bored and she'll have no liberals to tell off on Twitter to great laud and praise from the right-wing base. All she'll have is a fading Jesus symbol for cars to drive on.

Anyway, here's her response, the one I'm saying was composed ahead of time and saved to her desktop waiting for the send button, and the one I quote in full because it's a doozy and y'all led with your chins and asked for it:

She wrote, "I have received your letter and my answer is no. I will not erase the beautiful cross my kids drew in chalk on the driveway of the Governor's Mansion or remove my post on social media, and I will not now or ever hide that I am a Christian, saved by Christ.

"You are wrong to claim that our Constitution prevents public officials, let alone their families, from making earnest expressions of religious faith. Our founding documents are riddled with religious language--stating plainly that the very rights you claim to defend are 'endowed by our Creator.' You are asking me to ignore that truth and a hide a crucial part of my identity and the identity of my kids. That, I will not do.

"In Arkansas, we stand up to bullying liberals. We won't let you power-wash our kids' chalk drawings off our front steps. We won't let you tear down Christmas decorations and stomp our traditions into the dirt. We don't live our lives in fear of strongly worded letters coming down from Washington.

"I am offended by the implications that, just because I am a Christian, I am somehow a bigot. All people, of all faiths, are welcome in our state. All Arkansans are welcome in the Governor's Mansion. We are all citizens of the same great country--one nation, under God, with liberty and justice for all."

The script had been performed in full. That line, "We won't let you power-wash our kids' chalk drawings," ought to get some kind of prize. She had flipped the bird for Jesus.

Right-wingers across the country were tweeting their hosannas to the brave, strong Christian governor of Arkansas who ought to be president.

I'm reminded of the political science professor who said Sanders was a "superior political athlete." Indeed she's very good on offense--highly offensive, in fact--especially when calling plays against such a porous defense.

Of course we do wonder what she'll have those kids draw next. But we can drive across that tactic when we get to it.

--–––––v–––––

John Brummett, whose column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, is a member of the Arkansas Writers' Hall of Fame. Email him at jbrummett@arkansasonline.com. Read his @johnbrummett Twitter feed.