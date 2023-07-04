Simple safety tips keep fun in the sun a good time

Summer heat is kicking in, filling boat ramps, swim beaches and campsites with families enjoying all Arkansas has to offer. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission reminds everyone to keep things safe and healthy for the kiddos, so everyone comes back from their trips excited for the next one.

Here are five ways to keep kids healthy and engaged with the outdoors this summer.

Bring the Sunscreen. Not only are sunburns painful, they can cause permanent damage to the skin. Many outdoors enthusiasts who have spent a lifetime in the summer sun in nothing but swimsuits or tank tops find themselves fighting a variety of skin issues as they get older.

A sunscreen's number indicates the amount of UV radiation the liquid shields the skin from. An SPF of 30 allows 1/30th of the sun's radiation through, meaning it would take 30 times longer to receive the same effects as unprotected skin, but that's only if it stays on. Even water-resistant sunscreens will only last for a couple of hours before they begin to deteriorate from moisture.

Throw Some Shade. We all want to set good examples for our kids, but in this case, throwing a little shade their way can keep them healthy and happy during a day at the swim beach or on the boat. If you're planning on setting up shop all day, remember that most swim beaches and lakes offer very little shade, so bring your own.

Hydration Station. With sodas and fruit juices so commonly available, it can be a challenge to get the kids to drink plain water, but that's exactly what their bodies need. The Institute of Medicine recommends children ages 4 to 8 should drink at least 2 quarts of water per day, with that amount rising as the child gets older.

Bug out. Picnics, campouts and evenings by a campfire all evoke feelings children will treasure the rest of their lives. Make sure those memories are full of the fun you shared instead of anecdotes about picking off ticks or being chased into the tent by Arkansas' industrial-strength mosquitoes. Worse yet, these critters can carry a couple of diseases such as West Nile and Zika Virus in mosquitoes and lifelong maladies such as Lyme Disease and Alpha-Gal in ticks. Again, only a few simple precautions are needed to keep these notable nuisances at bay.

A good bug repellent containing the chemical DEET is highly recommended. Another chemical called permethrin can be applied to clothes to help the fight against the insect world.

Keep watersports clean. About every kid who grew up in rural Arkansas has spent time swimming in a lake or creek. Swim beaches around the state will be filled with visitors, and paddlers will be out along the float streams throughout the Ozarks and Ouachitas. Be sure to keep the water, and any bacteria that might be in it, out of your body.