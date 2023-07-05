$1 million grant gives Arkansas PBS the resources to digitize thousands of old recordings

Fuji.

Maxell.

Sony.

3M.

BC-Metal.

Those are just some of the brand names found on 31 different forms of audio-visual media sitting on many shelves in the archive of Arkansas PBS at its Conway headquarters.

The formats include DVD, VHS, VHS-C, Betamax, 16-mm film, 1-inch reel-to-reel video and even one unknown audio format.

The roughly 26,000 pieces in the archive -- full program episodes, interviews, outtakes and other odds and ends -- span from the birth of Arkansas PBS in 1966 to about 2012, when the organization switched to digital recordings.

"When I came into this job in 2017 and I saw all those tapes," says Executive Director Courtney Pledger, "talk about anxiety.

"The