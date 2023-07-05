’24 4-star receiver opts for Arkansas

Consensus 4-star wide receiver Ashton Bethel-Roman has committed to Arkansas.

Bethel-Roman, 6-1, 170, of Missouri City (Texas) Ridge Point, had more than 20 scholarship offers before narrowing his list to Arkansas, Texas Tech, Oregon, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Purdue, TCU, Baylor, Houston and Kansas State on June 13.

He made official visits to Arkansas, Texas Tech and Oregon before picking the Razorbacks.

"I really liked it," Bethel-Roman said after his visit to Arkansas. "I felt like part of the family here. I like the people around here. I don't really care for a big environment. Like, how do I explain it? A big city? I don't really care about that.

"I just care about the organization and the family around it. Coach [Sam] Pittman, he had it."

His father Mark Roman was an All-SEC defensive back for LSU and played 10 seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers.

On3.com rates him a 4-star prospect, the No. 12 receiver and No. 83 overall recruit in the nation in the 2024 class. He recorded 37 catches for 892 yards and 8 touchdowns as a junior. Arkansas receivers Coach Kenny Guiton was the lead recruiter of Bethel-Roman.

Bethel-Roman has a best of 21.51 seconds in the 200 meters and 22-10 in the long jump. He also ran legs on the 4x100 and 4x200 meter relays.

He is the third receiver to pledge to the Razorbacks and is the highest rated pledge at his position with a rating of 93.17. Receiver commitments Courtney Crutchfield of Pine Bluff and CJ Brown of Bentonville have ratings of 91.47 and 86.87, respectively.

Bethel-Roman is Arkansas' second-highest rated overall recruit behind defensive lineman Charleston Collins (93.48).

He's the 14th commitment for the 2024 class. On3.com rated the Razorbacks' class 21st nationally prior to Bethel-Roman's commitment.