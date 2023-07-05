7-Day Menu Planner

A week's worth of quick, healthful meals for budget-minded families

SUNDAY: For a simple summer meal on family day, buy a smoked turkey breast and serve it with deli broccoli salad. Make your own macaroni salad and add crusty bread. Coconut cake is dessert.

Plan ahead: Save enough turkey, macaroni salad and cake for Monday.

MONDAY: Make beautiful and easy Apple Pecan Turkey Salad With Honey Mustard Dressing (see recipe) using the leftover turkey. Add leftover macaroni salad and whole-grain rolls on the side. Cut some leftover cake for dessert.

TUESDAY: The kids will enjoy Mexican Tortilla Soup. Brown 1 pound lean ground beef and drain. Add 2 (16-ounce) jars of chunky salsa, 2 (14-ounce) cans unsalted beef broth and 1 cup frozen corn (thawed). Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low; simmer 5 minutes or until heated through. Top with crushed baked tortilla chips and serve. Add cheese toast and a chopped lettuce salad. Sliced cantaloupe is good for dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Whole-Wheat Pasta Primavera (see recipe) is packed with nutrients and fiber and makes a high-flavor, no-meat meal. Serve it with a mixed green salad and garlic bread. Papaya is just right for dessert.

THURSDAY: Make dinner quick with Corned Beef Sandwiches With Horseradish Slaw. Layer thinly sliced corned beef on dark rye or pumpernickel bread and top with a mixture of packaged coleslaw mix, thin red bell pepper strips and prepared vinaigrette accented with prepared horseradish. Close sandwich and slice on the diagonal. Serve with baked chips and dill pickles. How about nectarines for dessert?

FRIDAY: Economical Turkey Taco Skillet is a good way to protect the food budget. In a large nonstick skillet, cook 1 pound ground turkey 5 minutes or until no longer pink; drain. Add 1 (10 ¾-ounce) can condensed tomato soup, 1 cup picante sauce, ½ cup water, 8 corn tortillas (cut into 1-inch pieces) and ½ cup shredded cheddar cheese. Cover and cook on low for 5 minutes or until hot. Top with another ½ cup cheese and serve. Add steamed fresh broccoli and a romaine salad. Peaches make a good dessert.

SATURDAY: Entertain friends and serve them Tilapia on Artichoke-Mushroom Couscous (see recipe). Serve with snow peas, a red-tipped lettuce salad and a baguette. Buy fruit tarts for dessert.

THE RECIPES

Apple Pecan Turkey Salad With Honey Mustard Dressing

For the dressing:

¼ cup honey

3 tablespoons whole-grain Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 clove garlic, minced

½ teaspoon coarse salt

1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper

For the salad:

6 cups red-tipped lettuce

1 ½ cups blueberries

1 Gala apple, cored and sliced

½ cup thinly sliced red onion

½ cup toasted pecans

1 pound boneless turkey breast, sliced

Whisk all dressing ingredients together in a small bowl.

To assemble: In a large bowl, combine lettuce, blueberries, apple, onion and pecans and mix with ½ cup dressing. Arrange sliced turkey over lettuce and drizzle with additional dressing. (Recipe courtesy of Gwynn Galvin, SwirlsOfFlavor.com)

Makes 4 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 461 calories, 38 g protein, 18 g fat, 39 g carbohydrate, 98 g cholesterol, 556 mg sodium and 5 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 2 ½

◼️

Whole-Wheat Pasta Primavera

8 ounces whole-wheat or multigrain spaghetti

1 /3 cup teriyaki marinade or sauce or all-purpose Asian sauce

1 tablespoon dry sherry

2 tablespoons canola or chili oil

¾ pound fresh asparagus, cut diagonally into 2-inch pieces

1 medium carrot, cut into matchstick pieces

1 medium onion, sliced

1 yellow squash, cut into matchstick pieces

8 ounces fresh mushrooms, sliced

1 tablespoon dark or roasted sesame oil

Cook spaghetti according to package directions; drain.

Meanwhile, combine teriyaki marinade, sherry and 2 tablespoons water.

Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet or wok on medium-high. Add asparagus, carrot and onion; stir-fry 2 minutes. Add squash; stir-fry 1 minute. Add mushrooms; stir-fry 2 minutes longer. Add teriyaki marinade mixture; cook, stirring, until sauce comes to a boil. Stir in cooked pasta to combine. Remove from heat and stir in sesame oil; serve immediately

Makes 4 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 376 calories, 16 g protein, 12 g fat, 53 g carbohydrate, no cholesterol, 848 mg sodium and 9 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 2 ½

◼️

Tilapia on Artichoke-Mushroom Couscous

1 pound sliced fresh white or crimini mushrooms

2 (6-ounce) jars marinated artichoke heart quarters, with liquid

1 cup uncooked couscous

1 tablespoon instant minced onion

½ teaspoon coarse salt

4 (4- to 6-ounce) tilapia filets

1 ½ cups fresh coarsely chopped tomatoes

Chopped fresh parsley for garnish

In a large nonstick skillet, combine mushrooms, artichoke hearts and their liquid, 1 ½ cups water, the couscous, onion and salt. Arrange filets over mixture; top with tomato. Bring to a boil; reduce heat to low and simmer, covered, 10 to 12 minutes or until couscous absorbs liquid and fish is opaque throughout. Sprinkle with chopped fresh parsley and serve immediately.

Makes 4 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 372 calories, 33 g protein, 9 g fat, 47 g carbohydrate, 57 g cholesterol, 558 mg sodium and 7 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 3

Susan Nicholson is an Atlanta-based cookbook author and registered dietitian. She can be reached by email: susan@7daymenu.com



