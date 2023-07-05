Americans keep fireworks lit to celebrate a rainy Fourth

BOSTON -- Revelers across the U.S. braved heat and heavy rain to take part in Fourth of July activities Tuesday -- celebrating the nation's founding with parades, fireworks and hot dog-eating contests.

In Boston, people dodged raindrops to nab a space in front of the Hatch Shell along the Charles River ahead of the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular.

New Orleans residents welcomed rain and slightly cooler conditions after days of heat and humidity baked the city. The General Roy S. Kelley fireboat was returning to the New Orleans Riverfront for a patriotic water show, sending streams of red, white, and blue water into the air.

The Colorado towns of Estes Park, Golden and Highlands Ranch canceled fireworks celebrations after thunderstorm alerts were issued. Severe weather warnings scuttled Independence Day travel plans at Denver International Airport, where at least 290 flights were delayed and 171 canceled -- among the most flights affected in the nation -- according to Flight Aware.

In Hannibal, Mo., the hometown of Mark Twain, the Fourth of July weekend coincides with National Tom Sawyer Days. Face-painting and frog-jumping contests were held.





Running events were a feature of many celebrations.

Hundreds participated in Alaska's Mount Marathon, a grueling mountain race that features steep inclines, loose rock and shale that the top runners seemingly fly over on their way down.

Some cities were eschewing firework displays for shows in which drones fitted with lights are coded to create large, moving shapes in the sky. Several California and Colorado town opted for the the aerial spectacles that can display an expansive American flag and the year 1776 in red, white and blue.

247th BIRTHDAY

Revelers marked America's 247th birthday across the Washington region with pomp, pageantry, parades and parties.

The sun shone brightly at 8:30 a.m. as General George Washington inspected the troops at Mount Vernon, an unofficial start to the day's festivities.

By early afternoon, temperatures had reached the high 80s and the traditional holiday was greeted with traditional Washington humidity as the National Independence Day Parade made its way down Constitution Avenue near the National Mall.

The sound of drums and horns permeated the air in front of the National Museum of History, where a large crowd stood along both sides of the street.

President Joe Biden hosted a barbecue for military families at the White House, which was decked out with red, white and blue. Biden told the crowd gathered how grateful he was for their service. And he talked about how important it was to work to unify the nation.

"Democracy is never guaranteed," Biden said. "Every generation must fight to maintain it."

Vice President Kamala Harris was in her home state of California, where she visited a Los Angeles fire station to pay tribute to first-responders who she said risk their lives for their community.

"On this Independence Day, we came by to thank them, and to let them know we think of them all the time," Harris said.

ALWAYS VIOLENCE

The Chicago suburb of Highland Park, where a shooting at last year's Fourth of July parade left seven people dead, also held a drone show to avoid the startling noise of fireworks.





Community members gathered Tuesday to honor those killed, commemorate the day and reclaim the space to move forward.

The city hosted a series of events aimed at giving people an opportunity to heal together. But even as hundreds of residents of the Chicago suburb convened to honor their fallen, singing the National Anthem in unison softly, other U.S. cities were reeling from a fresh spate of gun violence.

"Nobody wanted a parade. It was inappropriate," Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering said. "But it was important for us to say that evil doesn't win."

Attendees then walked last year's parade route together. The events offered no floats, performers or giveaways.

FATAL FIRECRACKERS

Meanwhile, fireworks led to at least one death in western Michigan and nine others with injuries from critical to minor, authorities said.

Explosions happened Monday within about 30 minutes of each other and no more than 30 miles apart, first in Allegan County, when an errant mortar apparently shot sideways into a crowd of spectators, and then in Park Township, when a fireworks explosion killed a 43-year-old woman from Holland.

The Ottawa County sheriff's department said in a statement that nine other people were taken to area hospitals. Several area homes and vehicles also were damaged, the release said. The explosion is under investigation.

In Allegan, authorities did not say whether anyone was injured.

Information for this article was contributed by Steve LeBlanc, Carolyn Thompson, Claire Savage and staff members of The Associated Press and by Joe Heim, Corinne Dorsey, Heidi Perez-Moreno and Samantha Latson of The Washington Post.

Hillary Hauer puts an American flag in the hair of her daughter, Danielle Hodgin, 9 years old, before the start of the annual Fourth of July parade, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Brattleboro, VT. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)



Amber Hess, lifts her daughter, Emorie Narvaez, during Harrisburg's Fourth of July Food Truck Festival at River Front Park in Harrisburg, Pa., Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (Mark Pynes/The Patriot-News via AP)



Madeline Couper, four years old, blows bubbles on the Fourth of July parade while sitting on her father, firefighter Jon Cooper's shoulders, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Pittsfield, Ma.. (Ben Garver/The Berkshire Eagle via AP)



James Tyler, 19, tilts his head back so the popcorn he is eating on the back of a decorated Jeep won't catch on his artificial Uncle Sam mustache after Tuesday's Independence Day parade in Buffalo Gap, Texas Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (Ronald W. Erdrich /The Abilene Reporter-News via AP)



The Walker family poses for a photo before the annual South Montgomery County 4th of July Parade at Market Street, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in The Woodlands, Texas. (Jason Fochtman/Houston Chronicle via AP)



Visitors explore the booths Tuesday, July 4, 2023, during the Berrien Springs Pickle Festival held in Berrien Springs, Mich.(Don Campbell /The Herald-Palladium via AP)



Kate Bundy, 3, leads the pack during racing Tuesday, July 4, 2023, during the Berrien Springs Pickle Festival held in Berrien Springs, Mich.(Don Campbell/The Herald-Palladium via AP)



President Joe Biden, center, standing with, from right, Senior White House Military Office Chaplain Army Col. John Barkemeyer, first lady Jill Biden, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and his wife Charlene Austin, speaks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, during a barbecue with active-duty military families to celebrate the Fourth of July. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)



A dog rides in a wagon during the Fourth of July parade, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Pittsfield, Ma. (Ben Garver/ The Berkshire Eagle via AP)











