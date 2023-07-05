Architecture, engineering subject of three summer camps





Architects Amber Banks of Little Rock and Brandon Bibby of Boston, and Engineers Edward Holcomb and Devin Bradley of North Little Rock will lead the annual architecture and design summer camps hosted by the Alex Foundation.

The summer camps will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 10-14 and July 17-21 at the University of Arkansas at Monticello's property, Hollywood Plantation in Tillar, and July 24-28 at the former National Guard Armory at Lake Village.

The commuter camps are free to 7th graders from Ashley, Chicot, Desha, and Drew counties, according to a news release.

Banks -- An award-winning architect, Amber Banks joined Cromwell Architects Engineers Inc. after interning with the agency and graduating from the Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design at the University of Arkansas. Banks has worked on a variety of projects, including education, military, medical, and city. Banks leads the agency's student outreach efforts, hosting K-12 students from around the state and helping them gain exposure to careers in the architecture and engineering industry. Banks is a graduate of Leadership Greater Little Rock, was named a "Woman to Watch" by Soiree Magazine, and volunteers with studioMAIN and Habitat for Humanity of Central Arkansas, according to the release.

Bibby -- An artist, activist, and architect, Brandon Bibby is a multi-discipline researcher and designer invested in questioning narrative, representation, and access in the built environment and its impacts on memory and behavior for marginalized communities, according to the release. In his current role at the National Trust for Historic Preservation, Bibby is the senior preservation architect for the African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund. In his journey in architectural and preservation practice with WER Architects and Planners in Little Rock, and before joining the Action Fund in September 2022, he was a Space and Society Fellow and Senior Architect in the Public Memory and Memorials Lab at the MASS Design Group. He is a 2014 Bachelor of Architecture graduate and Alpha Rho Chi Bronze Medal Recipient of the Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design.

Holcomb -- Edward Holcomb works alongside clients at Garver Engineers in designing the water and wastewater infrastructure that provides communities with clean and safe water. His expertise ranges from developing cost estimates and preliminary construction schedules to designing water system models. As an avid volunteer with GarverGives, the firm's corporate giving program, Holcomb and Bradley regularly serve with the Alex Foundation, according to the release.

Bradley -- Devin Bradley is a project engineer on Garver Engineers' Transportation Team designing roadways, highways and bridges that make up the nation's transportation infrastructure. From roadway geometric design to erosion control design, Bradley has a wide range of transportation engineering expertise and has served major clients including the Department of Transportation in Arkansas and Mississippi. He has a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering.

Holcomb and Bradley will teach students during the first week of summer camp. The third week of summer camp, students will travel to Little Rock for Engineering in a Day at Garver Engineers to explore realistic engineering and design projects that will introduce skills and knowledge about the profession.

Another leader, engineer Michael Bruce with Clearwater Paper, will teach during the second week of summer camp. Clearwater Paper and Garver Engineers are summer camp sponsors.

This year marks Alex Foundation's 11th year of offering free summer camps in the Arkansas Delta designed to give limited access students and students in rural areas some of the same competitive opportunities and exposures that students in metropolitan and urban areas have.

Established in 2010, Alex Foundation introduces students to architecture and design through a multidisciplinary approach to learning including place-based learning, experiential learning and project-based learning. For details or to donate, visit www.alex-foundation.org.

Edward Holcomb



Brandon Bibby



Amber Banks





