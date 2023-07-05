Sections
Arkansas artists recognized as part of annual Congressional Art Competition

High school student, new graduates to have works honored in U.S. Capitol by Alex Thomas | Today at 2:29 a.m.
Arkansas Winners of the  Congressional Art Competition (clockwise from top left) "Family Reminiscence" by Liza Shaddy, "Jesus (The Ascension to Heaven)" by Isabella Sheffield, "A Reason to Smile" by Denis Lor, and "Pawpaws Hands" by McKenzie Young. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Alex Thomas)

WASHINGTON -- Four Arkansas artists will be honored in the U.S. Capitol for the next year as winners of the annual Congressional Art Competition.

Workers with the Architect of the Capitol office finished displaying more than 400 art pieces in the U.S. Capitol's Cannon Tunnel during the week of June 19, giving lawmakers a chance to see all of the compositions before beginning a two-week recess.

Each congressional office picks one piece to be displayed in the Cannon Tunnel, the underground pathway connecting the three House office buildings to the U.S. Capitol. Lawmakers and visitors traverse through the tunnel en route to individual offices, meeting rooms and the U.S.

Print Headline: Four Arkansas artists win congressional contest

