Arkansas artists recognized as part of annual Congressional Art Competition

WASHINGTON -- Four Arkansas artists will be honored in the U.S. Capitol for the next year as winners of the annual Congressional Art Competition.

Workers with the Architect of the Capitol office finished displaying more than 400 art pieces in the U.S. Capitol's Cannon Tunnel during the week of June 19, giving lawmakers a chance to see all of the compositions before beginning a two-week recess.

Each congressional office picks one piece to be displayed in the Cannon Tunnel, the underground pathway connecting the three House office buildings to the U.S. Capitol. Lawmakers and visitors traverse through the tunnel en route to individual offices, meeting rooms and the U.S.