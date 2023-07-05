City sees above-average temperatures, rainfall

Pine Bluff has experienced slightly warmer and above-average wetter weather for the first half of the year, according to the National Weather Service.

For the three winter months – December through February – the precipitation was 17.7 inches, more than 4 inches above the average, said Dylan Cooper, meteorologist with the service's office in North Little Rock. In the spring months – March, April and May – the total was ahead of the 15.4-inch average by just more than 5 inches. And for June, where historically Pine Bluff receives about 3.3 inches of rainfall, about 3.6 inches fell this year.

"You have to go back to February to find a month that was below average," Cooper said.

While the lower parts of the state are seeing at or above-average precipitation, some parts of the state are experiencing dryer conditions.

In referencing the "U.S. Drought Monitor," published online by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Cooper said the top quarter of Arkansas has experienced dry conditions with the extreme northeast tip of the state seeing what the university calls moderate drought.

As for temperatures, the Pine Bluff area is at or just slightly above average conditions, Cooper said.

"May was a hair below average high temperatures and a hair above the average low temps," he said.

For June, he said the average high was 91 degrees, compared to the average high of 88.9 degrees, while the average low of 70 degrees for the month was just slightly above the historical average of 69.3.

"There's just nothing too significant," Cooper said. "But we are seeing slightly warmer than average figures."

Asked if the same conditions were likely to persist during the summer, Cooper gave a qualified yes.

"This comes with a caveat that anything beyond four or five days is just a statistic," he said. "But based on what we've seen, it generally looks as if we'll hold on to the above-average rainfall conditions and the temperatures leaning toward the above-average."