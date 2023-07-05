COLUMNIST: Your vote counts—because we count them

In cities, counties and towns across Arkansas, voters deserve to know their votes will be protected and accurately counted every time they head to the polls. As we approach 2024 and the next presidential election, the integrity of every vote is paramount for us all.

Trust in the electoral process is the bedrock of our democratic process. Unfortunately, mis- and disinformation continue to spread about voting machines and the technology used to count votes in Arkansas. You deserve to know the facts.

Arkansas uses voting equipment manufactured by Election Systems & Software (ES&S). ES&S voting equipment is certified by the U.S. Elections Assistance Commission and undergoes testing by independent researchers for accuracy, reliability, usability and security.

This testing includes reviewing source code and tests the accuracy of millions of ballots over hundreds of thousands of hours. In fact, our machines must read 1.5 million consecutive ballot positions without error to become certified.

Vote-counting accuracy is also tested by your local election officials before and after every election. Logic and accuracy testing before the election ensures the machines will perform as expected on election day, and after the election, the physical paper ballots can be fully audited to ensure an accurate count.

Audits of elections are important--they ensure accuracy and increase confidence in our country's election process. ES&S strongly supports post-election audits as a way to validate elections and ensure voters can trust the outcome.

And whether voters mark their ballot with a pen or with a voting machine, both voting methods provide a paper record and tabulators count the ballots using the same technology.

The benefit of using universal voting machines is that all voters, including those with a disability, such as a vision impairment, can cast a paper ballot using the same technology. Voters simply make selections on a touchscreen and produce a physical paper record to review and approve before casting their ballot. This prevents over-voting--making more choices than allowed--or unreadable ballots, which means election officials must discard or interpret your choice for you.

While we are very proud of the actions we have taken in support of secure elections. ES&S recognizes that this is a race with no finish line. Our technology is built with the highest standards of security to help election officials run secure and successful elections, and we are committed to continually enhancing the security of our products for the long run.

ES&S is 100 percent American-owned and has been dedicated to supporting secure, accurate and accessible elections for more than 40 years. We take nothing more seriously than our role in supporting democracy across our great nation, including right here in Arkansas.

We believe more people need the facts about election technology. You can help fight misinformation by seeking out trusted election sources. Take part in the election process by speaking to your local election official or becoming a poll worker.

All voters deserve to have confidence that their votes count as cast, and we are proud to work alongside your election officials to provide citizens a secure and accessible way to participate in the democratic process.

Truth and transparency are essential in ensuring confidence in elections. We welcome questions, comments, and criticisms of our equipment. Input from voters and election officials drives us to continually improve our products.

What we don't relish, however, is misinformation about our equipment or our company. In the end, false narratives only harm the voters of Arkansas.

Chris Wlaschin is senior vice president and chief information security officer for Election Systems & Software (ES&S).