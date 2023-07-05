Communications Director Ashley Siwiec leaves Rogers Public Schools after 20 years, looks forward to more family time

ROGERS -- Communications Director Ashley Siwiec is moving on after 20 years with Rogers Public Schools.

Siwiec served in communications for the district since 2003, she said. Thursday was her last day.

"I have loved sharing all of the amazing stories about our teachers and students," said Siwiec -- pronounced SHEEV-yets -- in a text. "It has been an honor to be part of this incredible team that helps each child with their unique talents and challenges and works together to support them and celebrate them."

District Superintendent Jeff Perry said by phone Thursday that Siwiec truly cares about helping others.

"She has a servant heart," Perry said. "She is looking for ways to help people and to make things better for staff, students and the people that we serve. That's the thing that stands out most about her. Many people will have the organizational skills, the communication skills, the ability to put things together in a timely manner. But Ashley was very passionate about helping others, and that really put her in a class by herself."

Perry has been superintendent since 2022. Marlin Berry, Rogers' superintendent from 2016-22, also saluted Siwiec. Siwiec was creative and always thinking about ways to improve communication, Berry said.

"She was the very best to work with in RPS," Berry said. "She is so intelligent and highly skilled. But the big difference-maker was she cared so much about the kids, staff and community. She always knew what message we needed to get out to parents or staff and when it needed to get done. It was a real pleasure to work with her."

Siwiec said she's looking forward to having more family time but will be cheering on the Rogers district as a parent and community member.

"I will always be grateful for the Rogers teachers who mentored me and my three children," Siwiec said. "They have given my kids a great foundation to get into their dream schools."

The School District's administration building is named for Siwiec's mother, the late Joye Kelley, who served nearly three decades on the Rogers School Board, including 20 years as board president.

Jason Ivester, communications multimedia specialist, will serve in Siwiec's role until a new hire is made, Ivester said in an email Friday.

The district serves more than 15,600 students in 16 elementary schools, four middle schools, three high schools and an alternative school, according to its website.