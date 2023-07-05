FRONT BURNER: Cookbook filled with recipes inspired by feminists





I was only 13 pages into "A Table Set for Sisterhood" by Ashley Schütz and Ashly Jernigan (SourceBooks, $27.99) when I was pleasantly surprised to see an Arkansan among the women featured: Ruth Coker Burks, known for her support and caregiving of gay AIDS patients in Hot Springs in the 1980s. (Had I read the table of contents first, I would have seen Burks' name alongside the likes of Buffy Sainte-Marie, Leymah Gbowee, Greta Thunberg, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Malala Yousafzai, Marsha P. Johnson, Sophie Scholl, Lizzo, and many more.)

The book, which was released June 13, features 35 recipes inspired by 35 feminist icons spanning the globe and history.