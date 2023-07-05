Marriages

Jeremy Schock, 35, and Maria Guillen, 47, both of North Little Rock.

Richard Blair, 44, of Bigelow, and Sara Boykin, 41, of Little Rock.

Jacob Wood, 23, and Isabella Baughn, 22, both of Little Rock.

James Smith, 49, and Yessenia Dale, 48, both of North Little Rock.

Vincent France, 38, and Deborah Rice, 40, both of Little Rock.

Jerry Dobbins, 56, and Marilyn Mcgarrity, 53, both of Sherwood.

Nolan Fertig, 26, and Kayla Cesone, 21, both of Little Rock.

Ritchie Smith, Jr., 20, and Daphne Dalrymple 20, both of Jacksonville.

Brandon Triano-Mota, 19, and Maria Velasquez Nativi, 18, both of Little Rock.

Reuben Lewis, 43, and Tasha Nunerley, 43, both of Alexander.

Kenneth Lawson, 55, and Stacy Lewis, 46, both of Little Rock.

Wesley Prewett, 28, and Elizabeth Fletcher, 26, both of Little Rock.

Jennifer Brown, 42, of Little Rock, and Jeffery Hicks, 44, of Pine Bluff.

Henry Habinka, 66, and Jo Summers, 66, both of Maumelle.

Andrew Phillips, 70, and Kathie Ball, 69, both of North Little Rock.

Laycee Carpenter, 24, and Claire Huchingson, 22, both of Little Rock.

Matthew Collins, 24, and Abigail Wilkie, 23, both of Little Rock.

Frederick Morris, 57, and Lisa Amaro-Rife, 53, both of Beebe.

Chance Leighton, 24, and Destinee Pelaez, 19, both of Jacksonville.

Brian Aquino, 24, and Anahi Velazquez Angeles, 22, both of Little Rock.

Jerome May, Sr., 42, and Regina May, 40, both of Jacksonville.

Divorces

FILED

23-2281. Laura Marratt v. Charles Marratt.

23-2288. Vangie Lewis v. Glen Lewis.

23-2295. Andrea Canley v. Keenon Canley.

GRANTED

None