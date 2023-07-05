Death toll rises in Philadelphia shooting

PHILADELPHIA -- A 40-year-old killed one man in a house before fatally shooting four others on the streets of a Philadelphia neighborhood, then surrendering to police officers after being cornered in an alley with an assault rifle, a pistol, extra magazines, a police scanner and a bulletproof vest, police said.

A 2-year-old boy and a 13-year-old were also wounded in the Monday night gunfire that made the working-class area of Kingsessing the site of the nation's worst violence around the Fourth of July holiday.

Police called to the scene found gunshot victims and started to help them before hearing more shots. Some officers rushed victims to hospitals while others ran toward the gunfire and chased the firing suspect.

Officers ultimately arrested the assailant in an alley, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said at a news conference. The shooter had no connection to the victims before the shooting, she said.

"On what was supposed to be a beautiful summer evening, this armed and armored individual wreaked havoc, firing with a rifle at their victims seemingly at random," she said Tuesday afternoon.

Staff Inspector Ernest Ransom, the homicide unit commander, said witness interviews and video indicated that the suspect went to several locations in a ski mask and body armor, carrying an AR-15-style rifle.





"The suspect then began shooting aimlessly at occupied vehicles and individuals on the street as they walked," he said. The vehicles included a mother driving her 2-year-old twins home, and one was wounded in the legs and the other hit in the eyes by shattered glass.

Philadelphia police on Tuesday afternoon identified the victims as 20-year-old Lashyd Merritt, 29-year-old Dymir Stanton, 59-year-old Ralph Moralis and 15-year-old Daujan Brown, all pronounced dead shortly after the Monday night gunfire; and 31-year-old Joseph Wamah Jr., who was found in a home early Tuesday, also with multiple bullet wounds.

Investigators believe Wamah was the first victim killed, but he wasn't found by family members until hours later, Ransom said.

The 2-year-old boy shot four times in the legs and a 13-year-old shot twice in the legs were in stable condition, as were the 2-year-old boy and a 33-year-old woman injured by shattered glass.

Police said the suspect is believed to have acted alone and there was no reason to believe anyone else was involved. Police and prosecutors said no charges were planned at this point against a second person taken into custody who is believed to have obtained a gun somewhere and fired back at the shooter.

District Attorney Larry Krasner said the suspect would face multiple counts of murder, as well as aggravated assault and weapons charges, and was expected to be denied bail.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney renewed his oft-repeated call to "do something about America's gun problem."

"A person walking down the city street with an AR-style rifle and shooting randomly at people while wearing a bulletproof vest with multiple magazines is a disgraceful but all-too-common situation in America," Kenney said. "I was today at Independence Hall where they wrote that Constitution, and the 2nd Amendment was never intended to protect this."

SHOOTERS IN TEXAS

Meanwhile, three people were killed and eight others injured when several men fired indiscriminately into a crowd of hundreds that had gathered in a Texas neighborhood following a festival in the area, authorities said Tuesday.

No arrests have yet been made or suspects identified in the shooting at about 11:47 p.m. Monday in the Fort Worth neighborhood of Como, police said. Police said none of the injured are suspects in the shooting.

The shooting erupted about two hours after the end of the Independence Day celebration called ComoFest in the historically Black neighborhood.

Police said Tuesday that the shooting on Horne Street, where a large crowd had gathered, was "separate from and unrelated to ComoFest."

A chaotic scene followed the shooting as people tried to flee on foot and in vehicles as shots rang out, according to authorities.

Police said arriving officers found multiple victims in a parking lot, including one who was pronounced dead at the scene. Others were taken to hospitals by ambulance or private vehicles.

Paul Willis, 18, was among those killed, his mother, Ka'Desha Weatherly, told The Dallas Morning News.

Cynthia Santos, 22, was also killed, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner's office, which said she died at a hospital early Tuesday.

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker said she was "devastated" by the news of the shooting.

"My heart breaks for the victims, their loved ones, and the entire Como community," Parker said on Twitter.

One of the 11 victims is a juvenile, police said.

Information for this article was contributed by Tassanee Vejpongsa, Ron Todt and Jamie Stengle of The Associated Press.