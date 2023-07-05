Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
OPINION | PODCAST

DROPPING THE HAMMER | Chicago-style NASCAR, with Kiwi

by Daniel McFadin, Jared Haas | Today at 6:06 p.m.
Shane Van Gisbergen celebrates after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at the Grant Park 220 Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Chicago. (Getty Images/NASCAR)

Daniel McFadin and Jared Haas break down the historic NASCAR race on the Streets of Chicago, won by first-time NASCAR driver and New Zealand native Shane Van Gisbergen.

They also discuss Justin Marks' Project 91 which brought Van Gisbergen to NASCAR and what the sport should do in the wake of the success in Chicago.

[Podcast player not showing up? Click here.]

[Video not showing up? Click here.]

Visit arkansasonline.com/podcast23 for an exclusive subscription offer available only to podcast listeners.


ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT