DROPPING THE HAMMER | Chicago-style NASCAR, with Kiwi

Daniel McFadin and Jared Haas break down the historic NASCAR race on the Streets of Chicago, won by first-time NASCAR driver and New Zealand native Shane Van Gisbergen.

They also discuss Justin Marks' Project 91 which brought Van Gisbergen to NASCAR and what the sport should do in the wake of the success in Chicago.

