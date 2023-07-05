EDITORIAL: Chamber music-to-our-ears





Hats off to the Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce for providing the leadership required to attract good job candidates to central Arkansas. The chamber is attempting to create a cultural shift. And those aren't easy. Ever.

The outfit's Little Rock Love Connection program is designed to lure former Arkansans (and top talent with connections to Arkansas) to add to the state's talent pool. The program pays up to $10,000 in bonuses for those who accept jobs and stay for at least a year--$5,000 on taking the job, $5,000 after a year. Friends and family can get in on the act if they refer a candidate. If that candidate is hired, they receive a $501 referral fee.

To date, more than 400 have uploaded resumes and an additional 330-plus have been referred.

The program is staked with a $1 million anonymous donation, and nearly 50 companies participate.

Significantly, for any community wanting to make progress towards becoming not only a great place to work, but also to live, roughly 70 percent of the program applicants have doctorate or master's degrees. This is outstanding.

These are the kind of people central Arkansas needs to fill open jobs, but also the kind of people you expect to contribute something to society in other ways. For this program targets high-demand professions, such as tech and health care. That kind of stuff helps the rest of us.

While we should all applaud the foresight of the LRRC, it's worth taking a look at why such a program is necessary. One reason is that in a country where 97 percent of the people who want to work have jobs, everyone is competing for good talent, even if their city streets are paved with gold. Or at least cash.

Little Rock's streets are not paved with gold or cash, and Sarah Littleton, senior talent and culture specialist at accounting firm Frost PLLC, says, "Finding candidates who are willing to move to Little Rock can be a daunting task."

Why daunting?

One reason is crime. Yes, crime infects all cities, but violent crime infects Little Rock on a per capita basis more than others--and the world knows it.

When most people think of crime, large cities like New York and Los Angeles come to mind. But according to the U.S. Census Bureau, Little Rock is the 122nd most-populated city in the U.S., yet our homicide rate ranks anywhere from No. 5 to about No. 40, depending on what stats are used and who's tabulating them.

As in the rest of America, crime in Little Rock is the result of many factors that to a certain degree will require a shift in culture. It remains to be seen whether the recent drop in the Little Rock homicide rate or the sharp uptick over the past two years was the anomaly. Either way, more proactive work must be done, and it's not just about cops and jails.

In the meantime, all Arkansans should take heart in LRRC's desire to compete for jobs and the foresight to do something about it. It's encouraging that the regional chamber of commerce that encompasses the state's capital city is showing vision.



