Fayetteville parks ready to “make friends” with fundraising group

FAYETTEVILLE -- Members of the resident-led Parks and Recreation Advisory Board are partnering with the Fayetteville Area Community Foundation to create a "friends of" fundraising group for the city's parks.

The focus of Friends of Fayetteville Parks is to aid in the purchase and establishment of new parks, enhance existing parks, create a sense of ownership among residents and include all the city's children in recreation programs, according to a mission statement for the group. Its vision is to create a vibrant, high-quality and equitable parks system in the city.

Stephen Sheely, a parks board member who has taken a leading role in creating the "friends of" group, gave fellow members an update during a regular meeting of the board Monday at City Hall. The Parks and Recreation Advisory Board works with parks staff and advises the City Council on parks-related issues.

The "friends of" group is set up to receive contributions through the Fayetteville Area Community Foundation, Sheely said. The foundation is part of the statewide Arkansas Community Foundation and serves more than 100 fund holders and distributes money to increase quality of life in Northwest Arkansas, according to its website.

Money raised through Friends of Fayetteville Parks would go to the foundation, which in turn would distribute the money to the city or a nonprofit to use for park projects and programs, Sheely said. The "friends of" group also is working on becoming a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, he said.

Friends of Fayetteville Parks will have five goals: to provide scholarships so all of the city's children can participate in recreation programs; raise money to buy land for park expansion; raise money for capital improvement projects, specifically focusing on community parks such as Bryce Davis, Gulley, Underwood, Walker and Wilson parks; increase advocacy, ownership, involvement and volunteerism across the parks system; and to facilitate support organizations for neighborhood parks.

A fundraising account has been set up with the Fayetteville Area Community Foundation but isn't open to the public yet, said Alison Jumper, the city's director of parks, natural resources and cultural affairs. The "friends of" group is still working on getting its own website and other basic operational aspects set up, she said.

Creating a "friends of" fundraising group was included in the list of recommendations featured in a 10-year strategic citywide parks plan the City Council adopted in March. Fayetteville spends less money on its parks per capita than comparable cities in the nation, the plan says.

The Parks Department gets its money primarily from sales tax, with a portion coming from fees associated with new residential developments.

Residents also approved a $26.4 million bond issue for parks in 2019.

Elizabeth Danielson, 4, slides Monday July 3, 2023 at Wilson Park in Fayetteville. Elizabeth was at the park with her mom, Jessica Danielson of Fayetteville. The citys Parks and Recreation Advisory Board is looking at creating a "friends of" fundraising group. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)

