Fordyce fire destroys local boutique

A fire early Tuesday destroyed two buildings in downtown Fordyce although the surrounding structures appeared to have been saved.

A 5 a.m., the call came in to 911 that a structure on Main Street was on fire. By the time firefighters arrived on scene at shortly before 5:30, the blaze inside Mav & Me, a ladies and children's clothing boutique, at 306 N. Main St. was fully involved.

"When we arrived, Mav & Me had fire coming out of the ceiling near the middle of the building," said Paul Smith, Fordyce assistant fire chief. "It spread quickly through the ceiling and roof into the adjoining structure."

The adjoining structure had recently been acquired by and expanded into by the same startup clothing boutique.

"Given the age of the buildings [circa early 1900's] with three layers of ceilings and multiple layers of roof, we made the decision to contain the fire within the buildings where it began and save the neighboring structures," said Fire Chief Jim Culp.

Original firewalls incorporated into the early 20th century construction aided tremendously in containing the blaze to Mav & Me, he said.

"We've been here for three and a half hours and we'll probably be here that much longer making sure the blaze is contained and fully extinguished," Culp said around mid-day.

Occupying spaces on either side of the destroyed business are two significantly historic buildings, the fourth-generation Wynne Law Firm to the north and the dome-roofed Home Life Insurance Co. building to the south.

"I've been practicing law from this location around 50 years and we've never had any sort of fire before," District Judge Tom Wynne III said of his location next door to the fire.

Fordyce Mayor John MacNichol said the loss of the building would be a blow to the city.

"It's a sad loss for the city of Fordyce," he said. "Samantha Brandon was just getting started in business and able to expand her shop into the building next door. She just invested $15,000 in a new embroidery machine to do custom design. It's a tough setback for her."

"We're very proud of both our local fire departments, Fordyce and Cooter Neck, and how they have been able to save the historic structures located so near to such a major fire," MacNichol said. "Police Chief Chad Eubanks helped Judge Wynne go in his office and rescue a number of important diplomas, documents and photographs. Fortunately, the blaze didn't spread that far but the smoke they fought their way through was significant."

MacNichol added, "Atwoods and our police department both donated drinking water to the firemen. Arkansas State Trooper Tre Moore and Sheriff Mike Knoedle are both out now rounding up breakfast to bring to the fire fighters."

The amount of water being pumped onto the blaze has been significant, said Lloyd Purifoy, system operator of the Fordyce Water Department.

"The trucks have been steadily pumping water since 5:30," he said. "They've already used over a million gallons of water and will likely use that much more before they're done."

The Fordyce Fire Department brought in three pumper trucks including one armed with a deluge gun while Cooter Neck contributed a fourth pumper to the effort.

Culp said that he had asked the water department how their supply was holding up. He was initially told, "We're good." An hour later the reply came back, "You're starting to hurt us now."

Later on Tuesday, officials determined that no electrical breakers had been tripped in the buildings' electrical systems giving some indication the fire did not start with a short circuit. The cause of the fire is yet unknown, but officials said the two buildings were destroyed.

Officials were still discussing whether to ask the Criminal Investigation Division to look into the cause of the blaze.

Fordyce and Cooter Neck firefighters used more than a million gallons of water on on Tuesday to put out a fire that destroyed two buildings in downtown Fordyce. (Special to The Commercial/Richard Ledbetter)



Flames leap from the ceiling of Mav & Me boutique Tuesday morning in downtown Fordyce. (Special to The Commercial/Richard Ledbetter)



Fordyce and Cooter Neck fire departments managed to save historic neighboring structures from a roaring Independence Day blaze in downtown Fordyce. (Special to The Commercial/Richard Ledbetter)



Law partners Westy Wynne and her father District Judge Tom Wynne III watch as firefighters work to save their office building in downtown where a Tuesday fire destroyed two buildings. (Special to The Commercial/Richard Ledbetter)

