Happ’s heroics help Cubs beat Brewers in extras

MILWAUKEE -- Left fielder Ian Happ threw out two runners at the plate in extra innings, and the Chicago Cubs pulled out a wild 7-6 win over the Milwaukee Brewers in 11 innings Tuesday after squandering a late lead for the second consecutive game.

Dansby Swanson homered and Miguel Amaya hit a two-run double to help the Cubs build a 6-2 cushion. But the Brewers scored twice in the eighth and twice more in the ninth to tie it.

In the bottom of the 10th, pinch-runner Andruw Monasterio was placed at second base as the automatic runner. He tried to score the winning run on Owen Miller's one-out single to left but was cut down at home by Happ on a call that stood following a replay review.

Miller was thrown out trying to advance to second, ending the inning.

Chicago went ahead in the 11th. Automatic runner Cody Bellinger moved to third with one out on a wild pitch by Clayton Andrews (0-1). After Amaya struck out, Nico Hoerner beat out an infield single to put the Cubs up by a run.

"There was like a week's worth of action in that game," Hoerner said.

MARLINS 15, CARDINALS 2 Jesus Sanchez homered, singled twice and had four RBI as host Miami beat St. Louis in another short outing by Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright (3-4), who was lifted after a one-out walk in the fourth inning after giving up 7 runs -- 4 earned -- and 7 hits.

REDS 8, NATIONALS 4 Brett Kennedy won his first major league appearance in five years, Elly De La Cruz went 4 for 5 with hits from both sides of the plate and visiting Cincinnati beat Washington.

METS 8, DIAMONDBACKS 5 Sterling Marte hit a three-run home run, Max Scherzer (8-2) struck out nine to remain undefeated in 10 consecutive starts and New York won its third consecutive game with a victory over host Arizona.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

YANKEES 8, ORIOLES 4 Gleyber Torres hit a two-run home run and scored the go-ahead run from first base on Giancarlo Stanton's fifth-inning single, leading host New York over Baltimore.

TWINS 9, ROYALS 3 Max Kepler hit a three-run home run, Kenta Maeda (2-5) gave up 2 runs on 3 hits over 7 innings with 9 strikeouts and host Minnesota defeated Kansas City.

RANGERS 6, RED SOX 2 Mitch Garber hit a three-run home run and drew a bases-loaded walk to score a run, Robbie Grossman and Josh Jung each added an RBI double and AL-West leading Texas won for the second time in six games with a rain-delayed victory over Boston.

ATHLETICS 1, TIGERS 0 (10) Ryan Noda hit an RBI single in the 10th inning as visiting Oakland edged Detroit after being no-hit into the seventh inning.

BLUE JAYS 4, WHITE SOX 3 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 2 for 4 and hit his 13th home run of the season, a go-ahead two-run shot in the eighth inning, to lift Toronto past Chicago.

INTERLEAGUE

PHILLIES 3, RAYS 1 Aaron Nola (8-6) tied a career high with 12 strikeouts, allowing 1 run and 5 hits over 7 1/3 innings as visiting Philadelphia won its 10th consecutive road game with a victory over Tampa Bay. It's the Phillies' longest winning streak away from home since 1976, when they won a franchise-best 13 consecutive games.

ASTROS 4, ROCKIES 1 Rookie Grae Kessinger hit his first career home run, fellow rookie Corey Julks had a career-high four hits that included an RBI double, and host Houston defeated Colorado.

MARINERS 6, GIANTS 0 Logan Gilbert struck out seven and allowed five hits for his first career complete game, Mike Ford homered during a four-hit performance and AJ Pollock added a late two-run shot as visiting Seattle beat San Francisco for its fourth consecutive victory.

PADRES 8, ANGELS 5 Jake Cronenworth finished 3 for 4, including a home run and a two-run double, Xander Bogaerts added another home run and host San Diego defeated Shohei Ohtani (7-4) and Los Angeles.

GUARDIANS 6, BRAVES 5 (10) David Fry's RBI single in the bottom of the 10th helped host Cleveland overcome two home runs from Ozzie Albies in a victory over Atlanta. Amed Rosario added a home run and a two-run double for Cleveland.