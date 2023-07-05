DEAR HELOISE: My husband has refused to eat an avocado for years. When he was a kid, his mother told him they were unhealthy. I don't know where she got that idea, but I'm asking for your help. When I said they were very healthy, he laughed and said, "Why don't you ask Heloise?" So, I'm asking you. Are avocados really unhealthy?

-- Louise R.,

Lake Charles, La.

DEAR LOUISE: An average-size avocado provides vitamins C, E and K. In addition to that, you get folate, riboflavin, niacin and antioxidants. They also have a variety of uses in salad and on toast, but they can be eaten right out of the shell, which is one of my favorite ways to enjoy them. Tell your husband you wrote to me, and I said they are not unhealthy and, in fact, are very good for anyone to eat.

DEAR HELOISE: I love to make a nice warm cup of tea, even in the summertime. However, my kettle has built up a considerable amount of deposit from our very hard water, and I'm having a difficult time getting it out. What hints have you for an English gentleman who likes his kettle clean?

-- Stanley W.,

in Minnesota

DEAR STANLEY: This is a fairly easy hint. Fill the kettle with full-strength, white vinegar and boil for several minutes. Let it sit; then scrub if necessary. Rinse well.

DEAR HELOISE: I know everyone says to drain fried foods on a paper towel, but I've found that too much paper tends to stick to the fried food. The last thing I want to eat or serve to friends are fried paper towels!

So, I went to a store that sells kitchen supplies and bought a wire rack with short legs. It fits perfectly over the sink. I put fried foods on the rack and let them drain. It's much tastier than having paper towel pieces stuck to my food.

-- Frank G.,

Camden, N.J.

DEAR READERS: When it's just too hot to go outside, it's always a good idea to start cleaning your pantry. (I know, I don't especially enjoy it either.)

When you're cleaning, discard old items that are way out-of-date and wash the shelves with warm water and white vinegar. Just think how nice it will look and smell in there when you're done.

