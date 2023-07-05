How Brazen of them

Raise your hand if you’ve ever had someone at a dinner party lecture the table on the dangers of climate change. Have they talked about how beef production is a major contributor to climate change? Join the club.

It’s not that we don’t believe in climate change, it’s that we’re tired of hearing about it from people who drove to the dinner party in a gasoline-powered SUV, and when they leave, they’ll drive back to an air-conditioned house.

Take heart. In the near future, you may be able to ask that person: Do you eat Brazen Beef?

Brazen Beef is a new product from Arkansas’ Tyson Foods that creates 10 percent fewer greenhouse gas emissions than beef produced through conventional methods. Brazen Beef is, as the company says, “grass fed and grain finished.” It also carries the stamp of approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture that allows the company to market the product as “climate friendly.” That label is given to groceries tracked with an electronic ID tag from “ranch through harvest.” Alan Ellstrand, professor of management and an associate dean of the Walton College of Business, told the Democrat-Gazette that it is a “niche segment, but for the right consumer it might have some attraction.” Niche for the right consumer?

It seems that since nearly 90 percent of Americans eat meat and 35 percent of Americans believe climate change should be a priority issue for the president and Congress, if people want to put their money where their mouths are, it should quickly gain 35 percent market share on that basis alone.

We’re not talking about laboratory-produced meat grown from the ancient DNA of a dinosaur. Nobody’s suggesting anything drastic like driving your car three times per week. Nobody’s asking us to bring our own shopping totes to buy the climate-friendly steaks.

Yes, it will cost a little more than beef that doesn’t go through the same process, but it’s the same exact product brought to the table in a more environmentally friendly way. And the market will drive this.

What an opportunity for the preachers of planetary pollution peril to prove a point over prime rib and pi-not noir.



