Scott Saiki, speaker of the House in Hawaii, said legislators, staffers and visitors "feel unsafe" in the State Capitol and have expressed concerns for years, so metal detectors are being installed at the entrances, following the lead of 37 other states.

Scott Lassiter, a local official in North Carolina, resolved his lawsuit against the state's speaker of the House, which alleged that he'd ruined Lassiter's marriage by having an affair with his wife, although they were separated and the woman called the suit "outrageous and defamatory."

Dave Reichert, a former congressman and before that a sheriff known for detective work that led to the capture of the "Green River Killer" who was put away for life for murdering several dozen women, has entered the crowded race to become Washington's next governor.

Brian Kemp, governor of Georgia, decried "the tactics of organized criminals, not protesters" after a number of Atlanta police motorcycles were damaged by a fire set off by incendiary devices at a training facility as the city wrestles with questions of police militarization.

Tyree Jones, sheriff of Hinds County, Miss., said one of three teenagers on the run for more than a week since escaping from a juvenile detention center in Jackson, was taken back into custody in Yazoo City, about 48 miles away, and the search continues for the other two.

Angela Viens of the Beaufort County, S.C., sheriff's office said a 69-year-old woman died after being attacked by an alligator while walking her dog by a lagoon bordering a golf course, the second fatal gator attack in the county in the past year.

Lonnie Groot, former city attorney for Daytona Beach Shores, Fla., and now a government watchdog, said the city "is just patently trying to hide the matter and hopes ... that it will go away" as two police officers remain on the job nine months after being accused of twice putting their 3½-year-old son in a jail cell to punish him for potty training accidents.