Johnson County sheriff gets new trial date

VAN BUREN -- The gun- and drug-related criminal trial for Johnson County Sheriff Jimmy Stephens is now set to begin at 9 a.m. Nov. 9.

Crawford County Circuit Court Judge Marc McCune approved a scheduling order last week setting the new jury trial date, according to court records. A status hearing in the case will take place at 10 a.m. Oct. 25.

Prosecutor Kevin Holmes charged Stephens, 58, of Clarksville on Jan. 10 with felony counts of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms and possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule I/II controlled substance, as well as a misdemeanor speeding count, according to court records.

Stephens waived formal arraignment and entered an innocent plea through one of his attorneys, John Everett of the Everett Law Firm in Farmington.

Stephens was arrested Dec. 3 after a traffic stop along U.S. 71 near Mountainburg, according to a statement from Bill Sadler, then-spokesman for the Arkansas State Police. Stephens was booked into the Crawford County jail, after which he was released on a $25,000 bond.

Stephens' trial was originally scheduled for 9 a.m. July 28 at the Crawford County Courthouse in Van Buren.

However, it was reported to the Circuit Court at a status hearing June 21 that the case was not ready to be tried, pending the examination of certain forensic evidence by the FBI Crime Lab, according to the scheduling order.