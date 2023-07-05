Kohlrabi, the quirky vegetable at the farmers market and how to use it





Pale green or purple, with leaves sprouting sporadically from the bulbous stem, kohlrabi looks like something you might find in the depths of the ocean or on another planet. It's not a very popular vegetable, perhaps because of its gnarly appearance, but there's no reason to be afraid if you come across it at the farmers market or in your CSA box. One taste and you just might fall in love. (I know I did.)

Here's what you need to know.

Kohlrabi is a word borrowed from German that is a mash-up of kohl (cabbage) and rübe (turnip). While the flavor reminds me of a turnip – very mild with the ever-so-slightest hint of sweetness – it is not a root vegetable. The bulb is actually the stem of the plant that grows above ground. Instead of a root, it is a cruciferous vegetable, like brussels sprouts, cabbage and broccoli. (It is often compared to broccoli stems.)

If you're in the market for kohlrabi and they're not foisted upon you in a produce box, you want to stay away from those with blemishes or wilted leaves. (Raw or cooked, the leaves can be eaten too!) Look for smaller bulbs – with a diameter up to 3 inches – as they can become woody when larger. Like cabbage, kohlrabi should be stored in the crisper drawer of the refrigerator where it can last for weeks. If the leaves are attached, you'll want to separate them from the bulb and they should be used within a couple of days.

Before enjoying kohlrabi, be sure to remove the tough, fibrous outer layer with a knife. The smaller, more tender bulbs are most often eaten raw in slaws, salads and as crudité to take advantage of their satisfying crunch. (I found myself munching on them like carrots for a snack.) Save the larger bulbs for cooking – they can be grilled, mashed, roasted, fried, sauteed, etc. – so you can soften the tougher flesh.

Kohlrabi's neutral taste means it's versatile enough to go into just about any savory dish you can think of. But if you're looking for a head start, here are a few recipes that put kohlrabi to good use.

Kohlrabi and Apple Salad (For The Washington Post/Rey Lopez)

This salad goes well with barbecued ribs and a Belgian white beer.

The salad can be assembled and refrigerated up to 3 days in advance.

Kohlrabi and Apple Salad

⅓ cup nonfat plain Greek-style yogurt, such as Chobani

⅓ cups olive-oil mayonnaise

2 tablespoons lemon juice (from about 1 lemon)

1 tablespoon coarse-grained mustard

½ teaspoon granulated sugar (optional)

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh parsley, plus sprigs for garnish

1 ½ pounds (3 medium) kohlrabi bulbs (peeled), cut crosswise and then cut into very thin strips (julienne)

2 medium carrots, scrubbed and julienned

1 handful (about 10) snow peas (strings discarded), julienned

1 medium Granny Smith apple, peeled, cored and julienned

In a large bowl, whisk together the yogurt, mayonnaise, lemon juice, mustard, sugar, if using, and chopped parsley until combined.

Add the kohlrabi, carrots, snow peas and apple, and mix well to coat evenly. Let sit at room temperature for a few minutes to let all the flavors meld.

Garnish with parsley sprigs and serve.

Makes 6 to 8 servings.

Black Lentil Salad With Vegetables and Herbs (For The Washington Post/Tom McCorkle)

In this salad, matchsticks of kohlrabi or broccoli stems add pale, crisp contrast to tender, caviar-like black lentils, along with juicy grape tomatoes, shallot and herbs, all coated in a rich mustard vinaigrette. It makes a stunning side for a cookout and can also serve as a vegan main course.

Black Lentil Salad With Vegetables and Herbs

1 cup (6 ½ ounces) black beluga lentils

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

½ teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

2 medium bulbs kohlrabi or broccoli stems from one head of broccoli, tough skins removed, cut into thin matchsticks (about 1 cups)

1 cup grape tomatoes, quartered

¼ cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

2 tablespoons very finely chopped shallot

1 tablespoon chopped fresh tarragon OR 1 teaspoon dried

Bring 4 cups of water to a boil in a medium pot.

Meanwhile, rinse the lentils and sort through them to remove any stones that may be present. Stir the lentils into the boiling water, reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer until they are just tender, 20 to 25 minutes. Drain and transfer to the refrigerator to cool completely, about 1 hour.

Once the lentils are cool, in a small bowl, whisk together the oil, lemon juice, mustard, salt and pepper.

In a large bowl, combine the lentils with the kohlrabi, tomatoes, parsley, shallot and tarragon. Drizzle the salad with the dressing and toss to combine. Serve at room temperature or chilled. The salad will keep refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 3 days.

Makes 6 servings.

Fennel and Kohlrabi Salad (For The Washington Post/Rey Lopez) This crisp, fresh-tasting side dish can be made 2 to 3 hours ahead and refrigerated. Toss again before serving. A mandoline will do the best job of cutting the vegetables paper-thin. The recipe doubles easily.

Fennel and Kohlrabi Salad

3 medium kohlrabi, peeled, halved and very thinly sliced

3 large bulbs fennel (about 3 cups), trimmed, halved and very thinly sliced

1 bunch green onions, white and light-green parts, cut on the diagonal into ½-inch slices

Juice from 3 large lemons (at least 2 /3 cup)

¼ cup canola oil or other neutral oil

Fine salt

In a large bowl, toss together the kohlrabi, fennel, green onion, lemon juice and oil until combined. Season to taste with salt and serve right away or chilled.

Makes 6 servings.



