Consequences dire

In light of our dysfunctional Supreme Court's decision to allow a business owner to deny service because of their religious beliefs, the potential consequences are disastrous. If one doesn't believe in divorce, then one doesn't have to serve the divorced? If one doesn't believe in mixed marriage, then one doesn't have to serve people of mixed marriages and their children?

Does this mean Catholics don't have to serve Protestants, or vice versa? Or Christians don't have to serve those who are Buddhist, Muslim, Hindu, Sikh, animist, agnostic, atheist, etc., or vice versa?

Does this mean anyone can discriminate against anyone? Does this mean religion now tops civil law, and the Civil Rights Act is null and void?

This is exactly the quagmire our founding fathers wanted to avoid. That is why they fashioned our country as a secular country not beholden to a religion. They wanted to avoid the religious warfare that had plagued Europe and the rest of the world for centuries. They recognized that a theocracy is just a religious dictatorship. That seems to be where we are headed. So then we hark back to whose vision of God is right. Back to the Dark Ages.

KEVIN FLEMING

Kingston

Accentuate positives

It appears, at least to me, that so many of the letters printed, so many of the guest columns, are responses to what someone else has done or said, a reply or a rebuttal, perhaps even a contradiction, tending to be negative and critical. Sort of proves my point of "we listen not to understand but to respond." OK, this letter is not like that. I have no doubt, though, that someone will take issue with what I have to say and will further prove my above-mentioned point.

I am grateful that I wake up every morning in a comfortable home, with food in the fridge, with my (relative) good health, with healthy cats, with a great job I thoroughly enjoy, with a most adequate car, in a country that allows me so much freedom, in the beauty and serenity of south Arkansas, with wonderful friends and family, with so many books to read and so much music to enjoy, with such an abundance of choices and possibilities.

Yes, I have stresses and pressures, as does anyone who is actually alive. I do my best to not have complaints, though, keeping the focus on the positive, what I have as opposed to what I don't.

"Some may have and some may not, God I'm thankful for what I've got," sings Warren Zevon. Dr. John sings about how to "accentuate the positive, eliminate the negative, latch on to the affirmative, don't mess with Mr. In-Between." Wise words to guide us. Just my opinion.

DAVID KELLEY

Louann

That's not the idiom

Re Wally Hall's "the dye was cast": Who edits the editor?

GORDON S. BYRD

El Dorado