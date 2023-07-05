Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. faces Sept. 5 deadline if he wants to send sales tax proposal to voters in fall election

In his second attempt to get a new sales tax approved, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. faces a deadline of Sept. 5 if he wants to hold a special election on the proposal before the end of the year.

Sept. 5 marks 70 days before Nov. 14, the next special election date available to city officials, according to Amanda Dickens, the election coordinator for Pulaski County.

A local ordinance calling for the Nov. 14 special election "must be passed and filed with the county clerk by the close of business on September 5," Dickens wrote in an email exchange.

