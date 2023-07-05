Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Little Rock police arrest man in connection with Tuesday homicide

by Remington Miller | Today at 1:57 p.m.
A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Ollie Jones, 39, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with a shooting that killed one person near 3801 Baseline Road, a tweet from Little Rock police said . 

The Pine Plaza Apartments lists their address as 3801 Baseline Road online. 

Police responded to the shooting in that area just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, the tweet said. 

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Mark Edwards, a spokesman for the Little Rock Police Department, said the victim was an adult male. 

The identity of the victim was not immediately released as police had not yet notified next-of-kin, he said on Wednesday.

Jones was shown in an online Pulaski County Jail inmate roster just after 12:35 p.m. on Wednesday, with a bond of zero dollars.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT