Little Rock police arrest man in connection with Tuesday homicide

Ollie Jones, 39, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with a shooting that killed one person near 3801 Baseline Road, a tweet from Little Rock police said .

The Pine Plaza Apartments lists their address as 3801 Baseline Road online.

Police responded to the shooting in that area just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, the tweet said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Mark Edwards, a spokesman for the Little Rock Police Department, said the victim was an adult male.

The identity of the victim was not immediately released as police had not yet notified next-of-kin, he said on Wednesday.

Jones was shown in an online Pulaski County Jail inmate roster just after 12:35 p.m. on Wednesday, with a bond of zero dollars.