Little Rock woman injured by gunfire at home

by Ainsley Platt | Today at 1:00 a.m.

LITTLE ROCK -- A woman was wounded in a shooting early Saturday morning, Little Rock police said.

Officers were dispatched to a report of shots fired after a gunshot detection device alerted authorities, an incident report said. Police found a 35-year-old victim, who was "alert and oriented," inside her home on South Pine Street suffering from gunshot wounds in her torso and arm, the report said.

Police said a witness told officers that a Black male "wearing all black clothing and a white T-shirt around his face exited a gray Toyota Camry with paper tags and began shooting at the residents of the home."

Other bystanders did not provide additional information, police said, and the witness was interviewed by detectives at the 12th Street station.

The victim was transported to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences for treatment. The incident report did not identify any suspects in the shooting.

Print Headline: Woman injured by gunfire at home

