Malvern’s Juniel commits to Red Wolves

The tight end/H-back selected Arkansas State over Memphis. He also held offers from Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Navy, Southeast Missouri State, Southern Illinois, UNLV and Tennessee-Martin.

He is the first in-state commitment and ninth overall for the Red Wolves' 2024 class.

Juniel stands 6-foot-4, 230 pounds. He caught 19 passes for 294 yards and three touchdowns for the Class 4A state champion Leopards in 2022. Juniel is known as one of the state's premier pass-blocking tight ends.

-- Sam Lane




