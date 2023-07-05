Actors Rose Leslie and Kit Harington have welcomed their second child. A publicist for Harington confirmed this week that the couple, who famously met on the set of "Game of Thrones" and are now both 36, have added a daughter to their family. Details weren't immediately available. In early 2021, the pair confirmed the birth of a son. Harington and Leslie's relationship began in 2011 on the set of the HBO megahit series, on which they played star-crossed lovers Jon Snow -- a brother of the Night's Watch with kingdom-shattering secrets -- and Ygritte, a rebel wildling. They married in 2018 at Leslie's ancestral castle in Scotland. Since leaving "Game of Thrones" in 2014, Leslie has starred in the legal drama "The Good Fight," the sci-fi romance series "The Time Traveler's Wife" and the Kenneth Branagh-directed Agatha Christie remake "Death on the Nile." Since "Game of Thrones" concluded in 2019, Harington has had roles in the anthology shows "Modern Love" and "Extrapolations" and in Marvel's "Eternals."

An international film festival in the Czech spa town of Karlovy Vary kicked off its 57th edition recently and presented an award to Oscar-winning actor Russell Crowe. Crowe, who won the Academy Award for Best Actor in 2001 for his role in "Gladiator," was honored for his outstanding contribution to world cinema. The New Zealand native also performed with his band, Indoor Garden Party, and presented his movie "Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World." The festival also honored Swedish actress Alicia Vikander and Scottish actor Ewan McGregor. The Karlovy Vary International Film Festival runs through Saturday, with the grand jury considering 11 movies for the top prize, the Crystal Globe.