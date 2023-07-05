Nursing home executive appointed to Arkansas Game and Fish Commission

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Wednesday announced that Brandon Adams of Fayetteville was her first appointment to the seven-member Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.

Sanders made the announcement with Adams at the Witt Stephens Jr. Central Arkansas Nature Center in Little Rock.

Adams, 53, is filling the vacancy created with the retirement of former Game and Fish Commissioner Bobby Martin of Rogers, whose seven-year term ended June 30.

Adams is head of Reliance Health Care Inc., a chain of 38 Arkansas nursing homes based in Conway. He had not been mentioned as a candidate among Game and Fish Commission insiders, and multiple sources said Sanders settled on Adams late Tuesday over two other candidates from Northwest Arkansas.

Sanders said Adams was not a surprise pick.

“He’s not a surprise to me,” Sanders said, adding that Adams is passionate about the outdoors and Arkansas’ fish and wildlife resources.

“I wanted somebody who’s going to work hard, somebody that has great character, somebody who really believes in promoting Arkansas,” Sanders said. “All of those things are qualities that Brandon embodies, and he’s going to do a fantastic job.”

Adams said he is an avid hunter and angler. He was most enthusiastic when talking about duck hunting, and Sanders said she came to know Adams and to appreciate his character while duck hunting together.

“They say you get to know somebody really well in moments of both victory and defeat, and I don’t think there is any way to experience both victory and defeat in Arkansas more than either going duck hunting and watching an Arkansas Razorbacks football game,” Sanders said. “I’ve had an opportunity to do both of those things with our newest Game and Fish commissioner.

"You get to know somebody really well when you sit all day in a duck blind and never pull the trigger. We spent the better part of about six or seven hours sitting out in the freezing cold. You get to see their passion. You get to see what matters to them. You get to see where their areas of commitment are.”

Sanders said Adams complements her vision of developing Arkansas into a top-tier outdoor recreation destination — a vision that she shares with first gentleman Bryan Sanders.

“Bryan and I have made no secret of our desire to promote our state’s outdoor economy,” Sanders said. “We know that it is one of the greatest assets that our state has, so making sure that we have a team around those [assets] through the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission that share that same commitment and same passion is so important.”

Adams was highly emotional while delivering his introductory remarks, and he fought back tears for 10 seconds before he began speaking.

“I’m having a Sam Pittman moment up here,” Adams said, referring to the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville head football coach.

“I’ve spent my life hunting and fishing in what I consider the most beautiful and diverse state in America. I grew up in Conway and spent time as a kid fishing at Lake Conway,” Adams continued. "I could not be more excited about being involved in the [Lake Conway] restoration project over the next few years and to see the effect it has on Faulkner County, the city of Conway and all the surrounding areas."

Though he officially represents Northwest Arkansas as a Fayetteville resident, Adams has a wide range of Arkansas outdoor experience by virtue of living in Conway for 37 years and in Jonesboro for nine years. He said his most important duty as a member of the Game and Fish Commission is to improve the hunting and fishing experience for the generations to follow.

“For me, it’s next to church and my belief in Jesus,” Adams said. “I think that God created the earth, and that’s what we believe. We need to be stewards of that. I’ve taught my children growing up that that’s a responsibility we have.

"I’m passionate about that, and my kids are passionate about it.”