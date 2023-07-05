NW Arkansas club downs Tampa North to claim Liberty Division title

Ozark Juniors 15 Elite girls volleyball Coach Todd Lewis admitted he didn't want to think too far ahead, but he still believed his group could compete for a national title.

The team, which includes girls from schools around Northwest Arkansas, did more than compete. They won one. The 15s went 9-1 and took down Tampa North 25-17, 25-17 in the final to claim the Liberty division of the 2023 USA Volleyball girls junior national championship recently in Chicago.

"I knew the group was talented enough to do it," Lewis said. "You never want to think that far ahead."

Libero Ady Bollinger of Bentonville was named the tournament's Most Valuable Player, while a pair of Ozarks teammates -- setter Hailey Thomas of Siloam Springs and outside hitter Chloe Blessing of Shiloh Christian -- were also named to the All-Tournament team. The age group includes players who will be sophomores in the fall.

The Liberty division ranks in the middle of the different tournament divisions. The Open division is the top tier followed by National, USA, Liberty, American and Freedom.

Lewis said he had some idea of big things to come when they went to their first national qualifying tournament of the season.

"We didn't end up qualifying, but after that I really started having an idea we could," Lewis said. "I thought we had a team that could win a national championship probably from the beginning of March on. We really started practicing and pushing for that goal. It's been an incredible journey. I only had this group for two years. It's been a steady climb."

Lewis said the team continued to get stronger mentally as the season progressed.

"We learned this year just mental toughness," Lewis said. "I think that was something that kinda held us back toward the beginning of the year, but just continuing to work on that. Obviously, we were blessed to have a tall team. Obviously we had the height and athleticism, but I really think the mental toughness is how they got to winning a national title.

"Watching them from the beginning of the year to the championship match they just look like a completely different team. Confidence and all that stuff."

The team went to nationals a year ago and ended up going 6-4 in the Freedom division. They finished with a 64-7 overall record this season. They went 9-1 at nationals and bounced back from a loss to Fort Smith Juniors to win the title. The Fort Smith team lost to the Tampa North group in the semifinals that Ozark Juniors defeated in the finals.

"We got the majority of the group back together this year and added a few pieces and qualified in the Liberty division," Lewis said. "It kinda fits our market. Arkansas is a smaller market compared to Dallas or Houston."

Ozark Juniors recently celebrated its 25th anniversary as a club and won its third national title.